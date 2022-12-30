Read full article on original website
URI, Freeman Looking To Learn from Conference Opening Loss
Despite an improved effort and better fundamental basketball, Rhode Island could not keep pace with Duquesne down the stretch, falling 72-61 in its Atlantic 10 opener Saturday afternoon. In a game that saw 13 lead changes and 10 ties, it was the host Dukes (11-4, 1-1 A-10) taking control late....
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
This Rhode Island gym is fusing body and mind workouts in 2023
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — 2023 has begun and people are starting to work on their New Year’s resolutions. According to MyFitnessPal, January is the busiest month of the year for gyms, with people eager to make improvements for the new year. Ocean State Crossfit North in Smithfield is...
Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Almond passes away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has passed away at the age of 86. Almond’s passing was confirmed via a statement Tuesday from Gov. Dan McKee. “Gov. Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted...
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
Fire destroys trailers near Attleboro manufacturer
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in Attleboro Monday night, destroying tractor-trailers. The fire happened in the area of Umicore Electrical Materials Inc., behind the Bristol Community College Attleboro campus. Fire Chief Scott Lachance told ABC 6 News that a tractor-trailer was on fire near Haggerty Highway.
State police investigating fatal crash
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a crash early Saturday morning that took the life of a 43-year-old man. Officials say they responded to Route 95 North south of Kingstown Road at 11:47 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the driver began to drive erratically before striking...
Miller elected to serve as Providence City Council President
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Councilwoman Rachel Miller has been elected to serve as the Providence City Council President.. Miller was selected unanimously by the 15-member council Monday afternoon. She will be the first member of the LGBTQ community to serve as council president in the city. “As a queer...
What to expect for Providence public safety with Brett Smiley as mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After a day filled with pageantry and procession, newly inaugurated Mayor Brett Smily is ready to lay out his path for success and safety in the city of Providence. “We will restore a sense of public safety and bring high quality services to every resident...
RIPTA bus involved in Portsmouth head-on accident
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a call for a head-on collision involving an RIPTA bus. A representative from the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said that a pick-up truck driving the wrong way, struck their bus head-on. According to officials, three people required medical...
State police charge 13 with DUI over New Year’s holiday weekend
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said they arrested 13 people for DUI over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Police said in addition to the DUI arrests, they responded to 54 crashes. Troopers in total issued 424 summons for traffic violations.
Possible fire breaks out near Attleboro manufacturer
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire has allegedly erupted off the Haggerty Highway in Attleboro. ABC6 was on scene while firefighters continued to battle the blaze. Officials are working within the vicinity of the Umicore Electrical Materials Inc. in Attleboro. First responders have closed off the general area of...
Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
Swansea schools cancel classes after ransomware attack
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Classes for the Swansea school district have been cancelled in response to a “ransomware attack.”. Superintendent John Robidoux announced the closure for Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Twitter. Robidoux said the principles will be calling parents to keep them up to date. On Friday, Jan....
Smiley to be sworn in as next Providence mayor Monday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A changing of the guard is taking place in Providence Monday. Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley will be sworn into office Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Providence Public Library. Smiley is taking over for mayor Jorge Elorza who has served as the city’s top politician...
Attleboro man to be tried in connection to burglary, fire, death investigation
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a months long investigation, the suspect in connection to the death and robbery of Judith Henriques is being tried. 42-year-old Adam Rollins was arrested in Weymouth, on the afternoon of Jan. 1. He is currently facing a charge of burglary with assault. According to...
Smiley becomes Providence’s 39th mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNLE) — Brett Smiley took the oath of office Monday to serve as the 39th mayor of Providence. Smiley is replacing Mayor Jorge Elorza, who was not able to run for re-election due to term limits. “It is no exaggeration to say, serving as the 39th Mayor...
Bristol Community College investigates attempted data breach
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol Community College announced it is investigating an attempted data breach on the school’s computer network. On Friday, the college said hackers gained access to the college’s network around Dec. 23. In a statement released on their website, BCC said the incident...
