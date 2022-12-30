ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Citrus County Chronicle

Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seahawks unexpectedly reach Week 18 with chance at playoffs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The idea that the Seattle Seahawks would go into Week 18 with a chance at the playoffs seemed ludicrous back during training camp. At that point, the Seahawks were expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Late-season winning streak is meaningful for Saints' Allen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sights of defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrating multiple sacks and Marshon Lattimore trotting triumphantly into the end zone with the ball in his hands were reminiscent of playoff seasons in the New Orleans Saints' recent past. The Saints seem to have recaptured the ability...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Still no clarity on Jackson's return after Ravens' loss

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Purdy steps up for 49ers in first comeback attempt

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy passed his latest test and now has the San Francisco 49ers in position for a possible playoff bye. On a day when San Francisco's usually stellar defense struggled against a backup quarterback, Purdy showed he can thrive just as much when coming from behind as he has playing with a lead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Vikings place starting o-linemen O'Neill, Schlottman on IR

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed right tackle Brian O'Neill and center Austin Schlottman on injured reserve on Tuesday, all but ending the season for two starters on the precipice of the playoffs. The Vikings signed eight-year veteran center Greg Mancz to give them another option at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Damar Hamlin suffered...
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Analysis: Jerry Rosburg is one call Broncos GM got right

DENVER (AP) — Just about all of the biggest moves by Denver Broncos general manager George Paton backfired in 2022. Russell Wilson is the odds-on favorite for 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, according to Sportsbetting.ag following the worst season of his career, one that includes 13 TD throws in 13 starts and a career-high 53 sacks.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he tried to express what it was like watching friend and former college teammate Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated back to life on the football field.
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefs begin prep with Week 18 set to go on as scheduled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs began practicing Tuesday for their regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, which could ultimately earn the AFC West champions the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference in an unprecedented situation for the NFL. Just as the Chiefs were...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Giants locked into No. 6 seed, but playoff foe uncertain

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll is no longer facing questions about the New York Giants making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Giants (9-6-1) are in after a 38-10 win over the struggling Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The rookie coach got to celebrate with his players and people in the organization and have some friendly exchanges with the fans at MetLife Stadium. The guy players call “Dabs” even smoked a couple of cigars.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

