The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'

Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists

As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
Super Easy Crockpot Recipe for Black-Eyed Peas and Cabbage New Year’s Day

I've never made a point of eating black-eyed peas or cabbage on New Year's Day for good luck before, but you better bet I'll be chowing down this Sunday! Now, if you've ever wondered WHY eating these seemingly random foods is considered good luck, click here for the story. However, if you're trying to make the combo a little more appetizing, read on.
Extra-Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Wings

You don’t need to bust out a big jug of oil or babysit a hot pot to get succulent, crispy chicken wings. This air fryer chicken wings recipe is here to help you achieve the best wings, proving deep-frying isn’t the only way to achieve deliciously crunchy results.
Warm Holiday Ham Crescents

½ lb. fully cooked ham (brown-sugar, shaved) 8 oz. crescent dinner rolls (refrigerated) 4 slices mozzarella cheese (or Swiss), cut diagonally) Separate package of crescent rolls into triangles; place on waxed paper. Place cheese triangle over each dough triangle. Divide ham among the 8 dough/cheese triangles. Beginning at widest end, roll up to form a crescent. Place on baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 13 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and mustard for dipping. Makes 8 servings.
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert

This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
White chocolate peppermint fudge, a delicious holiday no bake treat

With Christmas now less than 2 weeks away, white chocolate peppermint fudge is a delicious no bake dessert that is ideal for your holiday party or Christmas Eve and Christmas Day family gatherings. According to Wikipedia, fudge originated in the United States during the late 19th century. The recipes were printed in many periodicals and advertisements during the 1880's. The popularity of fudge was partly due to the decreasing cost of white sugar and the ability to make it at home without special equipment. Its inexpensive, unrefined qualities made it popular among people looking for a candy alternative that fell between expensive, fancy candies and cheaper sweets. Today, there are many variations of fudge ingredients and toppings which makes it dessert that anyone can truly enjoy.
How to Make Gluten-Free Shortbread Cookies

Slightly sweet, pleasantly crunchy and super buttery, shortbread cookies are so simple to make. The recipe calls for only a handful of ingredients, all of which are probably already in your pantry. Luckily for gluten-free bakers, making gluten-free shortbread cookies is easy. Delicate gluten-free flour makes for cookies so tender...
Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. em>Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
Butter Pecan Cheesecake

Have you tried this yet? Let us know how it went in the comments below!. Step 1Preheat oven to 325°. Wrap bottom of a 8" or 9" springform pan in foil. Step 2In a food processor, pulse crackers and pecans until fine crumbs form. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add granulated sugar and salt and stir to combine. Pour in butter and stir until mixture looks like wet sand and holds together when pressed with your fingertips. Press cracker mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pan in an even layer.
Festive Holiday Desserts: Gingerbread Caramel Trifle

Here is a holiday dessert that is as fun and festive as it is delicious. This trifle is a quick and tasty treat that looks beautiful on any holiday table. A trifle is a traditional English dessert that is layered with cake, custard, fruit, and whipped cream. This trifle doesn’t have fruit, but it does have tasty layers of gingerbread, caramel and whipped cream, it looks so festive on any holiday dessert table.
Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits

Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. If you enjoy bread, today I am preparing my homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits. These biscuits have nice, buttery flavored layers and a browned crunchy crust. To enhance the crust, I brush the tops of the dough with extra buttermilk before baking, then while the biscuits are baking, I brush the tops with melted butter to brown them. Plus, during the last few minutes of baking, I flip the biscuits over to brush the bottoms with extra melted butter. This is what creates the golden sunshine color on the outside of their crusts.
Wrapped In Crust: Mini Pies & Quiches

Lots of comfort food starts with a crust, and we used one recipe to create in several ways. Try this simple crust recipe that is perfect for creating delicious mini pies and quiches. Butter Crust. • 1¼ cups flour. • 1 stick salted butter. • ¼ cup chilled water...

