ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
The Independent

Pensioner says ‘do not resuscitate’ order was signed without his permission after hospital seizure

A pensioner says a ‘do not resuscitate’ order was signed by doctors without his permission and against his religious beliefs, leaving him to fear he would die alone in hospital.Pat Burke, 82, had visited the QEQM hospital in Margate, Kent, for a routine check-up on his pacemaker when he had a seizure in the waiting room.Doctors and nurses rushed to the former mayor’s aid and he was taken onto a ward to be monitored by medics.But when his wife of 60 years, Betty Burke, visited the following day, she discovered a DNR form had been signed by doctors..A DNR...
Kingsport Times-News

Tired of New Year's resolutions? Try a one-word theme instead

Like it or not, 2023 is here. And with it comes a slew of articles, blog posts and social media posts about the New Year with topics like new year/new you, being your best self, how most people don’t keep their New Year’s resolutions so try this foolproof goal-setting method, make S.M.A.R.T. goals instead, the weight loss system to beat all weight loss systems, and so on.
The Independent

Voices: I’ve seen behind the curtain of men like Andrew Tate – and I believe I know how to beat him

News of Andrew Tate’s arrest has been met with relief by many hoping this will bring an end to his relevance. However, in my view (and experience) the damage is done. Tate’s views, amplified by social media, has already led to huge numbers of young men from my generation being manipulated, and without urgent intervention we may end up with a lost generation of young men. Let me tell you what I’ve seen.There is no denying the immense reach Tate achieved. He was the most Googled man over the summer of 2022. Videos with his hashtag have amassed 13...
Rabih Hammoud

When We Judge Others, We Reveal Our Secrets

Woman listening to musicPhoto byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio. Who’s someone you never seem to get along with — that person you try really hard to like? Well, it’s not that you don’t like them, but more that you don’t like what they create in you.
Upworthy

Scholar breaks down psychology behind 'not all men' so well that even men thank her

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Over the years, the phrase "not all men" has become one of the most popular—and frustrating—rebuttals men fall back on whenever conversations about feminism, misogyny, and sexism hit a nerve. Trying to explain how this particular defense is of little to no help to the issue at hand can prove a futile and exasperating exercise as those who resort to it simply dig their heels in and completely derail the conversation with their so-called justifications. A Harvard graduate named Evelyn decided to address this behavior once and for all when she made a TikTok video breaking down the psychology behind "not all men."

Comments / 0

Community Policy