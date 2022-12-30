ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory

The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game

LeBron James holds the Miami Heat single-game record for most points when he scored 61 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014. He held the same record with the Cleveland Cavaliers until Monday when he guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls. It shattered the 57 points James and Kyrie Irving had with the Cavs.
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Jerry West Left While Scouting A Young Gary Payton Because Of His Poor Attitude On The Court

Jerry West's hands are all over some of the greatest dynasties in the NBA. The Logo was one of the greatest players to take the court, but his role as an executive and talent appraiser has seen him put together masterpiece after masterpiece. West was integral to the Showtime Lakers, and he was also instrumental in building the Golden State Warriors. His recent achievements include bringing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Friend shares medical update on Bills' Damar Hamlin

Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Yardbarker

2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is Approaching A Huge Accomplishment

There were some high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this year but things have not panned out as expected. Injuries, especially the latest to Anthony Davis, have dashed their chances of greatness. But even before they lost Davis, the Lakers were not playing like a championship team. Despite some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade

Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy