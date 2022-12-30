Read full article on original website
Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
2 Medical Stocks to Watch Heading Into 2023
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) are diverse healthcare companies that check all the boxes for reliability, and both companies' shares have easily outpaced the S&P 500. Their products are recession-resistant because they are the types of things people can't easily do without, such as prescription medicines or medical supplies.
Paycom (PAYC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Investors might want to bet on Paycom Software (PAYC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
4 Surefire Stocks to Buy in the Next Bear Market
Bear markets may induce pessimism and fear, but they should instead be perceived as great opportunities to accumulate stocks of strong companies for the long haul. Both the Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 index are mired in a bear market as a combination of high inflation and interest rates act as a drag on earnings. You may be surprised to learn that some companies can continue to thrive through bear markets as they have a strong franchise and robust business model.
Is PDVYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Putnam Diversified Income Y (PDVYX) is a potential starting point. PDVYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. PDVYX finds itself in the Putnam...
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
Will ADM (ADM) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). This company, which is in the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Lattice (LSCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Investors might want to bet on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Why Phillips 66 (PSX) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Phillips 66 (PSX), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This oil refiner has seen a nice streak of beating...
Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Investors might want to bet on Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Will Suncor Energy (SU) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Suncor Energy (SU), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This...
Down -38.69% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 38.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Will e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? E.l.f. Beauty (ELF), which belongs to the Zacks Cosmetics industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This cosmetics company has seen a nice...
Will Halliburton (HAL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Halliburton (HAL), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This provider of...
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023
Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
Will ASML Stock Get Hit by Huawei's New Patent?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) and the potential impact of Huawei's recent extreme ultraviolet (EUV) patent. While this development could be seen as a cautionary signal for ASML investors, there is more to the story than meets the eye. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
