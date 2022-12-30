ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Women’s Basketball Slips Out Of The Associated Press Voting

Three straight losses for Marquette women’s basketball, including two against teams earning Associated Press poll votes, is a good recipe to get knocked out of the poll votes. That’s what’s happened to Marquette on the court against Colorado, Villanova, and UConn, and as of Monday, that’s what’s happened in the polling. The Golden Eagles were holding on to four points worth of votes last week, and with two losses since that poll came out, MU is no longer receiving votes in the newest rankings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Picks Up A Little Ground In The Associated Press Poll

A new Monday on the calendar means a new Associated Press poll for men’s college basketball, and that means a new spot for Marquette. Last week, the Golden Eagles had 12 points in the poll as they dropped out of the top 25. This week, they’re not ranked, but they are moving up. Marquette picked up 20 points in the polling to end up as the unofficial #32 team in the country. MU was at #35 a week ago, so it’s nice to see that they’re closer to the top 25, too. They’re in between Illinois with 21 points — nearly #31! — and Providence as the Friars continue to ascend with 14 points this week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Top 100 Guard Kayvaun Mulready Includes Marquette In His Final Four

It’s been a minute since we talked about Marquette men’s basketball recruiting around these parts, but we picked up some interesting news right before New Year’s. On December 30th, Class of 2024 guard Kayvaun Mulready announced his final four schools. Marquette is on his list, alongside fellow Big East rivals Providence and Connecticut as well as Maryland.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at St. John’s Red Storm

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 3-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-4, 1-3 Big East) THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Dave Sims and Sarah Kustok calling the action. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy