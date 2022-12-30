ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup

The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of inactive Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength. However, on Sunday, they will not be. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Desmond Bane is listed out due to return from injury management for hi s right big toe. In his absence, it'll be Konchar who steps into the starting five. Expect Bane back in there on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday

The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Bobby Portis operating in bench role for Milwaukee on Tuesday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Washington Wizards. Portis will come off the bench after Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.6 expected minutes, our models project Portis to record 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Miles McBride not in Knicks' Monday lineup

The New York Knicks did not list Miles McBride in their lineup for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McBride started for the Knicks with Jalen Brunson sidelined by a hip injury, but will return to his bench role with Brunson back in the lineup. Our models project McBride for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (hamstring) questionable for Heat Monday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a left hamstring strain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. tipoff.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Naz Reid (back) downgraded to questionable Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves downgraded center Naz Reid (back spasms) to questionable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reid was added to the Timberwolves' injury report late in the day with back spasms, and seems to be trending towards missing tonight's game. If Reid is able to suit up, our...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable Monday night for Miami

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is considered questionable to play Monday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis. He's listed questionable, so keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. In 5 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out Monday versus Cavs

The Chicago Bulls have ruled out Javonte Green (knee) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will sit out Monday's game as he recovers from his knee injury. Green has been averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per 36 minutes so far this season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) probable on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets small forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. O'Neale is on track to return after the veteran missed one contest with an illness. In 31.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project O'Neale to score 23.0 FanDuel points. O'Neale's Wednesday projection includes...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Corey Kispert operating in bench role for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kispert will play off the bench after Bradley Beal was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to record 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
UTAH STATE
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (tailbone) out again Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker will not play Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Walker is still dealing with the tailbone contusion that caused him to sit out Friday night. As a result, he has been ruled out for the second straight game. Expect Austin Reaves to remain in the starting five.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Obi Toppin (knee) doubtful for Wednesday

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toppin continues to miss time with a knee injury that has sidelined him since December 7th. He has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday, a sign that he is progressing in his recovery and moving closer to a return to action.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for Tuesday's game against Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo will be active on Tuesday night after he sat out on Sunday with a knee ailment. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 58.4 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Tuesday projection includes 32.5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kings' Malik Monk (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday

The Sacramento Kings listed Malik Monk (shoulder) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Monk is dealing with a new shoulder injury, so it will be important to monitor his status as the Kings prepare for tomorrow's contest. If he is able to play, our models project Monk...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) good to go Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been working through an ankle issue for some time now, but he'll suit up tonight as the Lakers take on the Hornets. James has a $10,800 salary on FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Heat list Gabe Vincent (knee) as probable on Wednesday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent is on track to suit up on Wednesday after the Heat listed the 26-year old as probable. In a potential second unit role, numberFire's models project Vincent to score 14.4 FanDuel points. Vincent's...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy