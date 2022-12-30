Spy photographers have snapped two C8 Corvette prototypes prowling Michigan roads, the coupe sprouting a pair of funky tailpipes from its rear corners. The pipes are the kind used for emissions testing required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and one of its overseas equivalents, the European Environment Agency. That fact, and some loose lips from reported inside sources, have led some to believe that the base Corvette Stingray is due for a power upgrade to an even 500 horses in the near future. That would be at least five horses over the current model, which makes 490 hp in untouched spec and 495 hp when optioned with the Z51 Performance Package. It's not clear if the 500 would be the new bog standard or need the optional upgrade. However, a Mid Engined Corvette Forum member in Germany named Ace stepped in with some CSI enhancing to solve the mystery, and Ace says the matter "has nothing to do with getting more power."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO