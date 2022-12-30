Read full article on original website
EV tax credit FAQ: what to know about how they're changing for 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of...
Tesla fined $2.2 million in South Korea for exaggerating driving range of EVs
SEOUL — South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had...
An EV-plosion awaits in 2023, and it'll be packed with tech
Over the next year, that landscape will develop beyond the foundations of 2022. Here are some best guesses for what you can expect. There will be a race to sell U.S.-built EVs in the first quarter. The Inflation Reduction Act, which the Biden administration passed in August, has already had...
Tesla deliveries disappoint Wall Street after shedding nearly $700 billion in market value last year
Tesla fell 4% ahead of Tuesday's opening bell after it missed Wall Street's delivery estimates. It logged just over 405,000 deliveries in the fourth quarter, falling short of analysts' 430,000 forecast. The EV manufacturer's share price plummeted 69% last year, erasing just under $700 billion in market capitalization. Tesla reported...
VW ID.7 concept previews an upcoming electric sedan
Volkswagen is again preparing to expand its range of ID-branded EVs. The next addition to the family is a battery-powered sedan called ID.7 and due out later in 2023, and the German company will preview the model with a camouflaged concept at the Consumer Electronics Show. While the nameplate is...
Junkyard Gem: 1981 Ford LTD Country Squire
Ford began using the Country Squire name to designate the top trim level of its biggest station wagon models back in the 1950 model year, with Country Squire production continuing all the way through the last of the squared-off Ford LTD Crown Victorias in 1991. All Country Squires had wood (1950-1951) or "wood" (1952-1991) body trim, and so many were sold that "Country Squire" became the generic name for any big Detroit wagon for a large chunk of the American population. Today's Junkyard Gem is an example of the early Panther-platform Country Squire, found in a self-service yard in Sparks, Nevada last month.
Base 2024 Chevy Corvette could add ADAS features and make 500 hp
Spy photographers have snapped two C8 Corvette prototypes prowling Michigan roads, the coupe sprouting a pair of funky tailpipes from its rear corners. The pipes are the kind used for emissions testing required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and one of its overseas equivalents, the European Environment Agency. That fact, and some loose lips from reported inside sources, have led some to believe that the base Corvette Stingray is due for a power upgrade to an even 500 horses in the near future. That would be at least five horses over the current model, which makes 490 hp in untouched spec and 495 hp when optioned with the Z51 Performance Package. It's not clear if the 500 would be the new bog standard or need the optional upgrade. However, a Mid Engined Corvette Forum member in Germany named Ace stepped in with some CSI enhancing to solve the mystery, and Ace says the matter "has nothing to do with getting more power."
BMW M4 Convertible Road Test: The weather is trash, here’s a review of a convertible
DETROIT (when it was warm) – The BMW M4 Competition Convertible piles a heaping amount of performance into a convertible body shape. In many cases, the convertible version of a coupe is toned down and made to be a less intense package. Not so the M4 Convertible, which maintains a hell-bent focus on performance.
VW adds 2015-2016 Beetle models to Takata airbag recall
VW informed U.S. regulators last month that it added nearly 38,000 examples of the 2015-2016 Beetle and Beetle Convertible to the seemingly ever-growing list of cars equipped with defective Takata airbags. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration allowed OEMs to recall vehicles equipped with Takata's notoriously deadly, humidity-sensitive airbag inflators in waves, starting with older vehicles in warm, humid climates, then working forward to drier states and newer models.
Tesla Semi parts diagrams and sample VIN tag hit Twitter
Twitter user Greentheonly makes a habit of rooting through Tesla's software and back end. After a digital dive into Tesla's online parts catalog just before the end of 2022, he came up with parts diagrams for the Tesla Semi that show the arrangement of battery modules and a few subsystems. Even better, there was a sample VIN sticker providing a few figures we outsiders are still waiting for. Starting with upper left on the sticker, the Semi's gross vehicle weight rating is given as 22,135 kilograms or 48,800 pounds. This is not the weight of the Semi; just as with a car or pickup truck, it's how heavy the Semi is allowed to legally be. The first column, GAWR, stands for Gross Axle Weight Rating. The three figures identify the maximum weight each of the Semi's three axles is legally allowed to bear, and these three numbers add up to the same 22,135 kg or 48,000 pounds as the GVWR.
Want a Bugatti Bolide on a budget? Lego has you covered
Limited to 40 units, priced at over $4 million, and sold-out, the 1,824-horsepower Bugatti Bolide is the kind of car most of us will never sit in, let alone drive. There's an alternative: Lego has scaled down the track-only Bugatti into a 905-piece Technic kit that anyone can buy. Finished...
Second-generation Ford F-150 Lightning due in 2025
AutoForecast Solutions says the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning has a production start date of August 18, 2025. After that, AFS predicts four months of production overlap between it and the current F-150 Lightning, which is expected to remain in production until December 24 of that year. These are two more speculative pieces in the hazy puzzle of Ford's electric truck strategy over the next few years. Based on news reports as well as comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley since the first F-150 Lightning launch, we know there's a lot coming, but it's not clear how much will be exclusive to the Lightning line or will be folded into a new pickup.
Baby Toyota bZ EV caught testing in the wild in new spy photos
Toyota's official pivot to EVs is coming hard. It wasn't even two months ago that we were admiring the bZ Compact SUV concept in Los Angeles, and here it is, in the metal (vinyl?) and with the C-HR already fading out here in the States, we can expect a quick turnaround on what promises to be a budget-friendly EV entry for the U.S. market. If you ask the Autoblog staff, the C-HR was either fun and funky or just downright homely. Like it or not, it certainly wasn't dull. The bZ concept we saw in L. A. certainly drinks from the same aesthetic spring, and we're seeing hints of those styling elements beneath the camouflage on this prototype.
Daihatsu bringing retro Copen roadster, van-boat to Tokyo Auto Salon
Though its products are almost universally small (aside from its rebadged Toyota offerings), Daihatsu seems as though it'll have a fairly large presence at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. It's highlighting eight main models with a few of them sporting some pretty extensive and cool modifications. The more interesting models are likely just concepts, but occasionally some of these customs result in production variants, such as a wild retro Honda S660 concept from a couple years ago.
2023 Ford F-150 Review: Best-seller boasts game-changing tech and engines
The F-150 is the best all-around truck lineup in the half-ton segment. Not quite as luxurious as the Ram or GM's revised trucks, the F-150 falls back on an unmatched variety of options and configurations. The game-changing Powerboost hybrid cements this as an Editor's Pick. Industry. 9. Pros: Exceptional powertrains,...
Mercedes-Benz recalls 125,000 cars for detaching sunroofs
Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 125,000 coupe and sedan models to address a potential defect with their sunroof panels that may allow them to detach from the vehicle while in motion. Broadly speaking, the campaign covers various 2001-2011 C-Class, CLK, E-Class, and CLS models — including AMG variants where applicable. Per Mercedes, the vehicles included in the campaign may have shipped with inadequate bonding between the glass panel and sliding roof frame, which may allow them to separate.
Editors’ Picks December 2022 | Genesis G90, Mazda3 and an old favorite
The last Editors' Picks collection of 2022 consists of picks from three different segments. We recently got our first shot at the 2023 Genesis G90, which instantly found a warm place in our heart. Plus, a couple of favorites from years past came through. Look out for even more ratings come the new year as a ton of fresh metal comes onto the market. Tons of totally new EVs and sports cars may have hit the streets in 2022, but there are even more new and exciting cars coming.
