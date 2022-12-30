ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures remain cool this afternoon

By Robb Ellis
 4 days ago

First Alert Weather: Cool down heading into new year 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures remain cool this afternoon and evening (despite being 5 degrees or so above average!). Clouds will linger.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low near 30.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy with some afternoon sun. High near 40.

Temps near 34 with cloudy skies for ringing in the New Year!

EXTENDED

Warmer for the first few days of 2023. Highs may approach 60 for Tuesday. The warmth brings rain showers though.

