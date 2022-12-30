Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 32-year-old Reekey Garner was shot and killed on Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 block of 12th Street after a report of sounds of gunshots came in. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Garner was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after one person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, near the intersection of Sheridan Street.
3 injured, including boy, after shooting in DC
UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man who had been shot as part of this incident. He was conscious and breathing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at […]
WJLA
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
fox5dc.com
Northwest shooting leaves 1 man dead, 8-year-old and 2 others injured
WASHINGTON - An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. Police said the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. At the scene, first responders...
4 men, 4 teens shot in separate shootings hours apart in DC
WASHINGTON — Eight people, including three teens, were injured and a 17-year-old boy was killed during a series of shootings in D.C. Monday. The five shootings were reported just hours apart in Southeast and Northwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Three of the shootings happened on or near Alabama Avenue in Southeast.
DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
popville.com
Shooting “in the alley behind Mezcalero”. Also multiple shots fired reported in LeDroit Park
A reader writes: “There was a shooting last night at 14th and Spring. The victim was found in the alley behind Mezcalero. She was awake and alert and looked like she’d survive. I heard she was shot a couple times in the leg. I heard two gunshots then an additional four a couple of seconds later.”
17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Deadly shooting, stabbing of couple at Maryland home was possibly done in self defense
CLINTON, Md. — Prince George’s County police said they are now investigating whether a fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and man inside a home in Clinton, Maryland, on New Year’s Day, was done in self-defense. Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department released further...
fox5dc.com
'I don't want to keep losing people': DC residents talk gun violence issue
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Police are investigating a shooting that left two men and a teen boy injured Monday night. Officers were called to the scene at Alabama Avenue and 22nd Street SE at 5 p.m. More than two-dozen bullets littered the ground along the road near the Alabama Plaza.
D.C. Metro Station Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old Dead, 14-Year-Old Injured
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting at the Congress Heights Metro Station left one juvenile dead and one injured. This incident occurred at the 1300 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. Just after 10 pm, gunshots were heard by a Metro employee at the station. Officers with the Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Department arrived at the location four minutes later, and the MPD had already arrived. Police discovered the two teens shot at the bus bay. The 17-year-old was given CPR at the scene, and the two victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. Unfortunately, the 17-year-old male succumbed to The post D.C. Metro Station Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old Dead, 14-Year-Old Injured appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Girl Dead In Baltimore's First Homicide Of 2023
A teenage girl was the victim of Baltimore's first homicide of 2023, police say. D’asia Garrison died from her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1, after being shot around 3:30 a.m., in the 700 block of North Glover Street, according to Baltimore police. Garrison was found on...
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Northeast Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, NE. According to a press release, at about 3:42 pm, officers located 17-year-old Larelle Washington suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead three days later at a local hospital.
Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons
A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
