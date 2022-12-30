Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
New Year. New Louisville Mayor. New opportunities.
A new year is a good opportunity to start over. You could say out with the old and in with the new. That couldn't be more true for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and former Mayor Greg Fischer. After 12 years, a changing of the guard has taken place. And before...
wdrb.com
'Welcome to Day 1' | Greenberg says priority is making Louisville safer as he becomes mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. Craig Greenberg was sworn into office Monday morning in the city's Metro Hall, taking over from Greg Fischer. In his inaugural speech, Mayor Greenberg said his highest priority is making Louisville a...
wdrb.com
Text of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's Inaugural Address
When I decided to run for mayor, even though I’ve spent nearly all my life here, I wanted to get to know our city even better, especially after all the challenges we’ve been through the last few years. I also believe that if you’re going to ask people for their trust, you have to show up, in person, often. That’s why I launched “Run with Craig.” And I went for runs through every ZIP Code, every Metro Council District and every one of our 623 voting precincts. A lot of these runs began around 6:00 a.m. And I invited people to join me.
wkyufm.org
Activists call for Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to not fund a new jail
A collective of community organizations and activists are calling on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his administration to make reforms at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Community Stakeholders for Change, which includes groups like the ACLU of Kentucky and Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice, has been pushing for...
wdrb.com
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Louisville City FC secured public subsidies in 2018 under a deal that required more than building a new soccer stadium in Butchertown. In getting approval to use state and local funds to help cover development costs, the stadium's backers proposed an entirely new district on more than 30 blighted acres near Waterfront Park: two hotels with 308 rooms between them, 340,000 square feet of office space and roughly 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
WLWT 5
Youngest woman ever elected to Kentucky House of Representatives sworn into office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives was sworn into office on Sunday. At 25 years old, Rachel Roarx will serve the 38th House District in South Louisville. A ceremony was held at Iroquois Park on Sunday afternoon. “It is truly an...
whopam.com
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
wdrb.com
Special election to pit Glin and Chambers Armstrong in race for McGarvey's vacant Ky. Senate seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republicans and Democrats have chosen candidates for the special election to fill the Kentucky Senate seat vacated by Morgan McGarvey. The Jefferson County Republican Party unanimously selected Misty Glin, who most recently was a candidate for JCPS school board District 6. The Jefferson County Democratic Party...
wdrb.com
Taxes, marijuana and sports betting among the issues as Kentucky lawmakers return to Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Republican-dominated General Assembly convened Tuesday for a 30-day legislative session to kick off 2023. It will be a busy couple of months in Frankfort. Taxes, medical marijuana and sports betting are just a few of the issues legislators are expected to take up. The state...
wdrb.com
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR THE. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, BROWNSVILLE,. CAMPBELLSVILLE, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW,. GREENSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, MORGANTOWN,. MUNFORDVILLE, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, AND SCOTTSVILLE. The National Weather Service in...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Lexington among 2 Ky. cities listed as neediest in US
Where does Lexington rank among the neediest cities in the United States?
wdrb.com
Man shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place at 1:20 p.m. at the corner of Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue, in Louisville's Central Business District, adjacent to the Russell neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Louisville Tourism officials 'hopeful' 2023 will return city to pre-pandemic levels of growth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like most cities, tourism in Louisville was knocked down in 2020 and 2021. But with a new year comes a new sense of optimism of what will remain and grow in 2023. Stacey Yates with Louisville Tourism said the city was a "hot destination" in 2019...
wdrb.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms bring flooding to parts of Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of thunderstorms and heavy downpours brought high waters and headaches to residents and drivers in Bullitt County and the surrounding areas early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 6:50 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Bullitt County,...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
Wave 3
Woman dies after being shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after she was shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to West Kentucky Street near Victory Park on Tuesday just after 2 a.m. They found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they got there. The...
