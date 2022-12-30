ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wdrb.com

New Year. New Louisville Mayor. New opportunities.

A new year is a good opportunity to start over. You could say out with the old and in with the new. That couldn't be more true for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and former Mayor Greg Fischer. After 12 years, a changing of the guard has taken place. And before...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Text of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's Inaugural Address

When I decided to run for mayor, even though I’ve spent nearly all my life here, I wanted to get to know our city even better, especially after all the challenges we’ve been through the last few years. I also believe that if you’re going to ask people for their trust, you have to show up, in person, often. That’s why I launched “Run with Craig.” And I went for runs through every ZIP Code, every Metro Council District and every one of our 623 voting precincts. A lot of these runs began around 6:00 a.m. And I invited people to join me.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkyufm.org

Activists call for Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to not fund a new jail

A collective of community organizations and activists are calling on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his administration to make reforms at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Community Stakeholders for Change, which includes groups like the ACLU of Kentucky and Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice, has been pushing for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Louisville City FC secured public subsidies in 2018 under a deal that required more than building a new soccer stadium in Butchertown. In getting approval to use state and local funds to help cover development costs, the stadium's backers proposed an entirely new district on more than 30 blighted acres near Waterfront Park: two hotels with 308 rooms between them, 340,000 square feet of office space and roughly 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
LOUISVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Stevenson files for Kentucky AG

State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR THE. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, BROWNSVILLE,. CAMPBELLSVILLE, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW,. GREENSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, MORGANTOWN,. MUNFORDVILLE, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, AND SCOTTSVILLE. The National Weather Service in...
KENTUCKY STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants

I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place at 1:20 p.m. at the corner of Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue, in Louisville's Central Business District, adjacent to the Russell neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman dies after being shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after she was shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to West Kentucky Street near Victory Park on Tuesday just after 2 a.m. They found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they got there. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY

