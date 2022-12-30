Read full article on original website
Yahoo Sports
Prosecutors: Father injured newborn in drunken spat
Jan. 3—A Flathead County man faces a criminal endangerment charge after allegedly injuring his newborn child during a drunken argument with his girlfriend on Christmas Eve. Joseph Richard Riggs, 38, remains in the county jail on the felony charge with bail set at $25,000. His arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court is scheduled for Jan. 5.
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump
A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
YAHOO!
Man hospitalized after shooting in Kalispell, one arrested
Dec. 31—One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and another was arrested Friday night after a shooting at Town Pump on West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. Officers arrested 40-year-old Jacob Richard Norris, who is being held at Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon.
montanarightnow.com
Man shot at gas station in Kalispell Friday night
KALISPELL, Mont. - Multiple people were detained following a shooting in Kalispell Friday night. The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports law enforcement was dispatched to the Town Pump on W Reserve Dr. around 9:30 pm for a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, officers found an argument...
Kalispell man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Highway 83
Authorities have released the name of a man from Kalispell who died in a recent crash in the Swan Valley.
montanian.com
LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & NEWS
All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Abrahamson, Jamie R. Charged with felony all other offenses. Buford, Jason D. Charged with simple assault,...
Population influx in northwestern Montana causing sewage issues
It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”. Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.
Flathead Beacon
A Legacy of Land and Lumber
When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valleys will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
NBCMontana
New Year's Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake celebrates 2023 in 30-degree water
POLSON, Mont. — Who says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?. Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023. NBC Montana was in Polson Sunday for the annual New...
Flathead Beacon
Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport
After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
Winter's Kitchen reaching out to Flathead's homeless community
Winter’s Kitchen is a new non profit in the Flathead that helps feed the homeless community. Volunteers team up on Sundays to host a potluck style meal to feed the homeless.
