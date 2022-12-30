Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New York Jets 23-6 in dominant fashion. Seattle set the tone early and jumped out to a lead, blitzing New York from the opening snap and not allowing them to get comfortable. The win snapped a three-game...
NFL Analysis Network
3 Teams Who Should Consider Trade For Raiders’ Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders announced a major change to their lineup on Wednesday afternoon as Derek Carr is no longer the starting quarterback. He is being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown 61 passes in his NFL career since being a fourth-round pick out of Auburn by the New England Patriots in 2019.
Texans’ Laremy Tunsil Setting Lofty Goal For Himself
Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is one of the only good things about the Houston Texans this season. There isn’t much to get excited about when taking a look at the current roster, but he is a standout. They are 2-13-1 on the season and rank near the bottom of nearly every statistic this season. Houston is heading toward having the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which would provide them the opportunity to select a new franchise quarterback.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Billings Bills Mafia rallies support for Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills are well represented at The Den in Billings, where you can find an official chapter of the Buffalo Bills Backers posted up on game day.
NFL Analysis Network
Aaron Rodgers Gets Real About Packers’ Improbable Season
Aaron Rodgers has been part of plenty of ups and downs during his career with the Green Bay Packers. But, Year 18 of his Hall of Fame career has been arguably the wildest roller coaster ride. There was some doubt coming into the 2022 season if Rodgers would even be...
NFL Analysis Network
Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Heart-Felt Message On Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin wasn’t a name many people were familiar with before Monday night. Anyone who follows the Buffalo Bills knew who he was and some diehard football fans probably recognized the name, but his name entered everyone’s lexicon Monday evening. Hamlin was involved in a scary incident during...
Los Angeles Chargers Make Bold Lineup Decision For Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers are faced with the age-old question numerous teams have to answer at the end of the season. Should they play their regulars or get some rest ahead of what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run?. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth in Week 16,...
Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Scores and Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the UVA men's basketball game at Pittsburgh
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Provides Discouraging Tua Tagovailoa Update
The Miami Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to make that battle even tougher. Just a few weeks ago they seemed like a shoo-in for one of the Wild Card spots, potentially even catching the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East divisional race. But, a five-game losing streak has them on the outside looking in of the postseason.
Rams Set Rough NFL Record In Week 17 Loss To Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2022 season with some high expectations. They were the defending Super Bowl champions and many people thought they would once again compete for a championship this offseason. Based on some of their additions in the offseason, it was hard to bet against them.
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Is Only NFL Player In History To Do This
Mike Evans has played on some underwhelming teams throughout his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They missed the playoffs in six straight years to begin his career and in five of them the team finished with a record under .500. The last two seasons and this one have been much better, as they are looking to make the playoffs for a third straight year with Tom Brady under center.
49ers’ Nick Bosa Doesn’t Hold Back On Raiders’ Josh Jacobs
The San Francisco 49ers’ defense, led by potential Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, has been a dominant unit throughout the season. When he has been on the field and healthy, opponents have struggled mightily to find success against them. The only team that had found a modicum...
Comments / 0