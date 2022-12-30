ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Star

The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New York Jets 23-6 in dominant fashion. Seattle set the tone early and jumped out to a lead, blitzing New York from the opening snap and not allowing them to get comfortable. The win snapped a three-game...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

3 Teams Who Should Consider Trade For Raiders’ Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a major change to their lineup on Wednesday afternoon as Derek Carr is no longer the starting quarterback. He is being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown 61 passes in his NFL career since being a fourth-round pick out of Auburn by the New England Patriots in 2019.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Analysis Network

Texans’ Laremy Tunsil Setting Lofty Goal For Himself

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is one of the only good things about the Houston Texans this season. There isn’t much to get excited about when taking a look at the current roster, but he is a standout. They are 2-13-1 on the season and rank near the bottom of nearly every statistic this season. Houston is heading toward having the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which would provide them the opportunity to select a new franchise quarterback.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Gets Real About Packers’ Improbable Season

Aaron Rodgers has been part of plenty of ups and downs during his career with the Green Bay Packers. But, Year 18 of his Hall of Fame career has been arguably the wildest roller coaster ride. There was some doubt coming into the 2022 season if Rodgers would even be...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Heart-Felt Message On Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin wasn’t a name many people were familiar with before Monday night. Anyone who follows the Buffalo Bills knew who he was and some diehard football fans probably recognized the name, but his name entered everyone’s lexicon Monday evening. Hamlin was involved in a scary incident during...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Provides Discouraging Tua Tagovailoa Update

The Miami Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to make that battle even tougher. Just a few weeks ago they seemed like a shoo-in for one of the Wild Card spots, potentially even catching the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East divisional race. But, a five-game losing streak has them on the outside looking in of the postseason.
MIAMI, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Rams Set Rough NFL Record In Week 17 Loss To Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2022 season with some high expectations. They were the defending Super Bowl champions and many people thought they would once again compete for a championship this offseason. Based on some of their additions in the offseason, it was hard to bet against them.
NFL Analysis Network

Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Is Only NFL Player In History To Do This

Mike Evans has played on some underwhelming teams throughout his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They missed the playoffs in six straight years to begin his career and in five of them the team finished with a record under .500. The last two seasons and this one have been much better, as they are looking to make the playoffs for a third straight year with Tom Brady under center.
TAMPA, FL

