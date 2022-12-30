Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is one of the only good things about the Houston Texans this season. There isn’t much to get excited about when taking a look at the current roster, but he is a standout. They are 2-13-1 on the season and rank near the bottom of nearly every statistic this season. Houston is heading toward having the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which would provide them the opportunity to select a new franchise quarterback.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO