Mount Dora police still investigating double homicide
MOUNT DORA − Police late Monday still had not publicly identified the elderly couple found slain in their home Saturday at Waterman Village Lakeside Community. Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said he wanted to wait to announce the names until he could meet with the couple’s family in the afternoon. They had been notified previously of their parents’ deaths. They do not live in Mount Dora.
Police call deaths of elderly Mount Dora couple 'suspicious in nature'
MOUNT DORA — An elderly married couple were killed Saturday in their home at the Waterman Village retirement community, police said in a Sunday afternoon press conference. “…with a heavy heart I am announcing the untimely death of a couple of our residents,” said Mike Gibson, interim police chief.
Family of UI murder suspect says not to presume guilt; Idaho extradition to be expedited
Jan. 2—The family of the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November has asked the public to allow the legal process to unfold before presuming the guilt of their relative, according to a statement released on Sunday via the family's attorney. Bryan C. Kohberger, 28,...
One dead after 'officer-involved shooting' in Bath Twp.
BATH TOWNSHIP - One person is dead after an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred Monday in Bath Township, according to the Michigan State Police. The state police are investigating the incident, which "occurred approx. 2 pm today in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park located at 16400 Upton Rd," according to a message posted to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. "One subject deceased. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time."
My son doesn’t deserve a natural life sentence in prison | Opinion
This was the 25th Christmas of my son’s natural life sentence, a sentence he received in 1998 at 21 years old for a non-fatal, no physical /contact crime. My son’s crime was robbery with a firearm, which is considered a violent crime, as it should be. Certainly, his crimes warranted a prison sentence but not a natural life sentence.
St. Paul teens arrested after car chase sparks Cottage Grove alert
Four St. Paul teenagers were taken into custody Friday night after officers found them inside a vehicle reported stolen in Cottage Grove. The four male suspects, ages 13, 14, 15 and 16, were arrested pending charges of burglary and fleeing police, according to a press release from the Cottage Grove Police Department. As of Friday night, two suspects were being held at the Washington County Jail, and two were at Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center.
Gov. Katie Hobbs is sworn in while hiding from reporters
Arizona got a new set of leaders on Monday, only you wouldn’t know it unless you’re a fan of Facebook. The state’s transition to Democratic rule (in the top three offices, at least) was peaceful. It just wasn’t public. No reporters were allowed inside to witness...
Incoming Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird tells 19 staffers to resign
The incoming, newly elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who...
New year, new California laws: Here are a few that go into effect Jan. 1
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law during the 2022 legislative session. Among the laws that took effect on New Year's Day were harsher penalties for street racing, shrinking the minimum wage gap and adding resources for missing or endangered indigenous people. Here are a few California laws...
Big Island police looking for man who may have been hit by truck
Jan. 1—Hawaii island police are looking for a pedestrian who may have been hit by a truck Friday evening in Hawaiian Beaches. At around 9:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, in Hawaiian Beaches, for a reported disturbance, the Hawaii Police Department reported today.
