Read full article on original website
Related
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump
A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
montanarightnow.com
Man shot at gas station in Kalispell Friday night
KALISPELL, Mont. - Multiple people were detained following a shooting in Kalispell Friday night. The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports law enforcement was dispatched to the Town Pump on W Reserve Dr. around 9:30 pm for a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, officers found an argument...
montanian.com
LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & NEWS
All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Abrahamson, Jamie R. Charged with felony all other offenses. Buford, Jason D. Charged with simple assault,...
Kalispell man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Highway 83
Authorities have released the name of a man from Kalispell who died in a recent crash in the Swan Valley.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valleys will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
Flathead Beacon
Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport
After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
Winter's Kitchen reaching out to Flathead's homeless community
Winter’s Kitchen is a new non profit in the Flathead that helps feed the homeless community. Volunteers team up on Sundays to host a potluck style meal to feed the homeless.
Comments / 0