Jan. 2—The family of the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November has asked the public to allow the legal process to unfold before presuming the guilt of their relative, according to a statement released on Sunday via the family's attorney. Bryan C. Kohberger, 28,...
A dramatic police arrest that riled a small Delaware County town and raised red flags among legal experts has taken a major turn. Prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against Lanzell Williams, who was arrested in July 2020 after Eaton police forced entry into his family's apartment without a warrant and without announcing themselves.
The incoming, newly elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who...
Jan. 2—SPRINGFIELD — The new year was off to a violent start with a shooting the morning of New Year's Day that killed a Springfield man, followed by another shooting Monday in the same block of South Race Street. Two people were apprehended in the Sunday shooting that...
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law during the 2022 legislative session. Among the laws that took effect on New Year's Day were harsher penalties for street racing, shrinking the minimum wage gap and adding resources for missing or endangered indigenous people. Here are a few California laws...
MOUNT DORA − Police late Monday still had not publicly identified the elderly couple found slain in their home Saturday at Waterman Village Lakeside Community. Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said he wanted to wait to announce the names until he could meet with the couple’s family in the afternoon. They had been notified previously of their parents’ deaths. They do not live in Mount Dora.
Arizona got a new set of leaders on Monday, only you wouldn’t know it unless you’re a fan of Facebook. The state’s transition to Democratic rule (in the top three offices, at least) was peaceful. It just wasn’t public. No reporters were allowed inside to witness...
BATH TOWNSHIP - One person is dead after an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred Monday in Bath Township, according to the Michigan State Police. The state police are investigating the incident, which "occurred approx. 2 pm today in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park located at 16400 Upton Rd," according to a message posted to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. "One subject deceased. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time."
This was the 25th Christmas of my son’s natural life sentence, a sentence he received in 1998 at 21 years old for a non-fatal, no physical /contact crime. My son’s crime was robbery with a firearm, which is considered a violent crime, as it should be. Certainly, his crimes warranted a prison sentence but not a natural life sentence.
Four St. Paul teenagers were taken into custody Friday night after officers found them inside a vehicle reported stolen in Cottage Grove. The four male suspects, ages 13, 14, 15 and 16, were arrested pending charges of burglary and fleeing police, according to a press release from the Cottage Grove Police Department. As of Friday night, two suspects were being held at the Washington County Jail, and two were at Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center.
