Ashburnham, MA

Police: 2 stabbed in Springfield altercation

Jan. 1—Two men stabbed each other during an altercation Sunday in Springfield, according to police. The incident was called in at 6:30 a.m. this morning about a stabbing in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue. Some type of altercation between two men lead to them stabbing each other, according to dispatch.
2 shot in Springfield home

Jan. 1—Two people were shot Sunday morning inside a home in Springfield. A report came in at 7:32 a.m. about two people who were shot inside the residence in the 100 block of South Race Street, according to the Springfield Police dispatch. An officer found a man and a...
