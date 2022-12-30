Colorado businesses are now charging for plastic and recycled paper bags, changes that will largely be seen at major grocery, liquor, retail and convenience stores."It definitely caught me off guard," one shopper said.He was among those who either forgot or were unaware of the state's new plastic bag fee."The idea is good," another said.The push for a new law to eliminate the use of some single-use plastics started in 2021"Plastic bags and Styrofoam they have to go." State Rep. Alex Valdez told CBS News Colorado when the bill was first introduced.It passed, was signed by the Governor and is now...

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO