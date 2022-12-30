Read full article on original website
agdaily.com
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
coloradosun.com
State lawmakers wrestle with how to issue future TABOR refunds after Colorado voters slash income tax rate
Colorado lawmakers next year will likely have to wrestle with how to handle Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds after voters in November slashed the income tax rate, eliminating one of the state’s three reimbursement mechanisms. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
cpr.org
Colorado license plates used to tell you where the driver came from. What happened?
When Mark Hauer lived in Colorado in the 1970s, you could tell which county a car was from, just by checking out its license plate. That’s because plates all started with a two-letter code based on the county it was registered in. “It was always kind of a pride...
Many Colorado residents getting up to $1,500 from the state by Jan 31st
money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado, here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
4 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
COLORADO, USA — A new year means new state laws take effect. From cage-free eggs to minimum wage, many of the new laws could financially impact Coloradans. More than half of all U.S. states are increasing their minimum wage this year. That includes Colorado, where the state minimum wage increased by a little over a dollar to $13.65 an hour. If you work in Denver, the minimum wage increased by almost 9% to $17.29 an hour.
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
Colorado ski emergency centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by The Colorado Sun and was shared via AP StoryShare. During a mid-December weekend the dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas. None of them involved an emergency.
Plastic bag fee takes effect in Colorado
Colorado businesses are now charging for plastic and recycled paper bags, changes that will largely be seen at major grocery, liquor, retail and convenience stores."It definitely caught me off guard," one shopper said.He was among those who either forgot or were unaware of the state's new plastic bag fee."The idea is good," another said.The push for a new law to eliminate the use of some single-use plastics started in 2021"Plastic bags and Styrofoam they have to go." State Rep. Alex Valdez told CBS News Colorado when the bill was first introduced.It passed, was signed by the Governor and is now...
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline
Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
Colorado's egg producers, consumers likely to see prices continue to climb
(The Center Square) – Egg producers and consumers in Colorado will likely see egg prices continue to increase in 2023 due to a new law that will soon go into effect, economists say. Colorado regulations are going to force egg producers to become fully cage-free by 2025. The first phase begins on Jan. 1, 2023, as the new state law will require egg farmers to provide a ratio of one square foot per hen for certification to produce and sell eggs. ...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 2-3, 2023 snowstorm
Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Monday. Heavier accumulation occurred in Denver than the previous night's storm. The Denver area saw more than two inches of snow in some areas.
Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby
The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
21-year-old snowmobiler from Washington killed in large avalanche in southern Montana
COOKE CITY, Mont. — A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana. The 21-year-old was snowmobiling uphill with his 17-year-old brother on adjacent slopes when the avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The older...
How the Suncor shutdown will affect gas prices
The Suncor refinery will be closed for months after a fire that hurt two employees, and it will also have an impact on what you pay at the pump.
