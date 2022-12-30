ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

agdaily.com

80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December

Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
BACA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet

COLORADO, USA — A new year means new state laws take effect. From cage-free eggs to minimum wage, many of the new laws could financially impact Coloradans. More than half of all U.S. states are increasing their minimum wage this year. That includes Colorado, where the state minimum wage increased by a little over a dollar to $13.65 an hour. If you work in Denver, the minimum wage increased by almost 9% to $17.29 an hour.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Plastic bag fee takes effect in Colorado

Colorado businesses are now charging for plastic and recycled paper bags, changes that will largely be seen at major grocery, liquor, retail and convenience stores."It definitely caught me off guard," one shopper said.He was among those who either forgot or were unaware of the state's new plastic bag fee."The idea is good," another said.The push for a new law to eliminate the use of some single-use plastics started in 2021"Plastic bags and Styrofoam they have to go." State Rep. Alex Valdez told CBS News Colorado when the bill was first introduced.It passed, was signed by the Governor and is now...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Colorado's egg producers, consumers likely to see prices continue to climb

(The Center Square) – Egg producers and consumers in Colorado will likely see egg prices continue to increase in 2023 due to a new law that will soon go into effect, economists say. Colorado regulations are going to force egg producers to become fully cage-free by 2025. The first phase begins on Jan. 1, 2023, as the new state law will require egg farmers to provide a ratio of one square foot per hen for certification to produce and sell eggs. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby

The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez.  The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

