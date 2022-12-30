Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Sasha Banks reportedly not alone heading into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu is also currently slated to be in Japan. Johnson noted the following…
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television
Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly a free agent and can take wrestling bookings
As previously noted, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago” and she is expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. As of January 1st 2023, Sasha (real name Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly a free agent and can take wrestling bookings. On New Year’s morning, Sasha posted a cryptic tweet which read, “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting.” Sasha included a photo with the following quote…
WWE Hall of Famer publicly shoots down the idea of a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, who came out of retirement in November of 2022 for one more match, shot down the idea of a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance while speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com…. “Thanks, but no thanks. Yeah, I think it’s too big of a stage for...
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as two big title matches go down in Nashville
WWE is looking to kick off 2023 with a bang on the first Raw of the year. There are some huge matches set for the show, with both Bianca Belair defending the Raw women's championship and Austin Theory putting the United States championship on the line. Belair will put her...
Daily Update: Raw, Naomi, Jake Paul
A preview of tonight's Raw, an update on Naomi, Jake Paul not interested in Donald Cerrone fight.
MR. TITO: Remembering Owen Hart’s Death & WWE’s Decision to Continue Over the Edge 1999 PPV
First and foremost, prayers to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during the Bills vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football game tonight. When he made a tackle, he appeared to take a helmet to the chest and when he got up after making the play, he passed out. CPR & oxygen was given and Damar was rushed to the hospital, where he was announced to be in “critical” condition.
Saraya on Sasha Banks: “I love the fact that she took her career into her own hands”
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. In an interview with The UK Metro, Saraya commented on...
Rift: Will CM Punk return to AEW in 2023?
In this video, I discuss the chances of CM Punk making a return to AEW in 2023. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
Cody Rhodes’ WWE return is “absolutely not going to be” a surprise
As seen during the January 2nd 2023 edition of WWE RAW, WWE started hyping up the return of Cody Rhodes from injury with a multi-part video series. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Cody’s creative direction heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “So I had always figured that...
WWE official says “you’re a hater” if you don’t think The Bloodline is the best thing in wrestling
During his podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline…. “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
Full match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair from WWE Wrestlemania 38
Tony Kahns Coke Stash YOU read em lol. Your mom rest her head on my thigh as I type these bad boys out. Dax Harwood gives his thoughts on wrestling writer Dave Meltzer and star ratings · January 2, 2023. Tony Kahns Coke Stash Atleats the Usos arent drug...
NWA’s weekly Powerrr show making a return to YouTube
CHICAGO — The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is making bold changes this year to allow our television programming to be available to the largest international audience possible. We are proud to announce that starting immediately, NWA Powerrr will return as first run programming on the NWA YouTube Channel on Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m. EST and NWA USA will remain airing at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturdays on the channel as well. NWA pay-per-view programming will still be available through FITE TV.
What is being said about Austin Theory’s absence from WWE live event in Toronto
WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear at Friday night’s WWE live event in Toronto as advertised. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation…. “Theory on Friday was not in Toronto, but I was told it’s not an injury or anything like that. He...
Rift: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1985
Tony Schiavone on clickbait writers: "They're pieces of sh*t and they can go f*ck themselves" - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · January 3, 2023. AEW is Undisputed Of course he is not going to be a surprise, they started to speculate since he got injured, to the point that is not going to be a surprise anyway.
AHA! Fans Believe They Have Solved Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Mystery
That’s him? There are a lot of ways to introduce a wrestler onto television and some of them involve not letting the fans know everything at once. Sometimes you will see a wrestler debut and not know who they are just yet. That can leave fans guessing, and now they are guessing again about the identity of a character who has only been around for a few weeks.
Kelly Kelly issues response after being name dropped by Karen Jarrett in tweet about Kurt Angle
As previously noted, Karen Jarrett wrote on Twitter that she has “24 years of dirt” on Kurt Angle and is “ready to start unloading” after claiming Angle was making offline “threats” towards her. Karen name-dropped multiple women including former WWE star Kelly Kelly. Karen wrote the following in regards to her tweets…
