After more than two decades in the making and several setbacks, construction on the long-awaited Cannery project near Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square has finally started. The project, being developed by San Francisco-based the John Stewart Company, will transform the more than century-old former fruit-packing site on West Third Street, just west of the SMART station, into 129 affordable apartments.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO