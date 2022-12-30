Read full article on original website
After more than two decades in the making and several setbacks, construction on the long-awaited Cannery project near Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square has finally started. The project, being developed by San Francisco-based the John Stewart Company, will transform the more than century-old former fruit-packing site on West Third Street, just west of the SMART station, into 129 affordable apartments.
