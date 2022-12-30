Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Florida Gators News: Tarquin finds new home, top commits in Orlando
We lead off our weekend roundup of Florida Gators news with Michael Tarquin announcing he found a new home via the transfer portal. Tarquin announced after the Las Vegas Bowl that he would be departing the Gators and it was the first defection of a player that was expected to start next season.
Miami Signee Rueben Bain Is Underrated, Next Hurricanes Portal Arrival? | Donno Mailbag
Why is Rueben Bain, one of the most decorated high school football players of all time, only a 4-star recruit? Who will the next transfer portal signee be? Alex Donno tackles your questions on a new mailbag!
Cam'Ron Jackson Determined to Create 'Disruption' on Gators Defensive Line
Florida defensive tackle transfer Cam’Ron Jackson recaps his commitment to the Gators, fit in the defense, long journey to the SEC and more.
Miami signees bring energy to All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - Miami has 247Sports' No. 4 recruiting class and three of the program’s Sunshine State commits walked into the All-American Bowl on Monday fired up about their future in Coral Gables in Top247 linebacker Malik Bryant, Top247 running back Mark Fletcher and Top247 receiver Nathaniel Joseph. They...
Stricklin: Gary Condron Family Dining Hall has become 'living room' of UF athletics
Billy Napier wasn't the only addition by the Florida athletic department that has athletics director Scott Stricklin confident in the current trajectory of the Gators heading into 2023. In addition to his profession of confidence for Napier, Stricklin, joining UF’s official podcast, Gator Tales, discussed the benefit of the Heavener...
Top247 RB Stacy Gage names UF among top eight schools
Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Sunday afternoon. He announced his new leaderboard on New Years Day as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC. This is his first formal cut of top schools of his 43 claimed offers.
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
gulfshorebusiness.com
Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more
A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
NBC Miami
Man Gets Double Lung Transplant at Miami Hospital After COVID Diagnosis
Officials at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital are sharing the story about saving a man’s life after both his lungs needed to be replaced due to a bad case of COVID. Indiana native Tim Cornett came down to South Florida in a last-ditch effort to stay alive after being diagnosed with COVID in January 2020. Two months after the diagnosis, his lungs began to fail.
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
Long time Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin has died
MIAMI - South Florida is mourning the loss of Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest-serving elected official.Ruvin was 85."He was the consummate public servant. He was here, there and everywhere for so many different causes," said Dr. Paul George, the historian for HistoryMiami Museum. Described as funny, smart and easy to talk to, Ruvin, a University of Miami law school graduate, ran the country's 4th busiest circuit court for three decades. But his career in public service began in the 1960s. "When he was 30 he became Mayor of North Bay Village, which was a very affluent neighborhood. Then he became a...
NBC Miami
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville
Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.
