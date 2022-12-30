ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Rookie Phenom Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xx3Yt_0jyxa6gg00

The rookie cornerback faced Cincinnati earlier this season.

CINCINNATI — New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner appeared on The Official Jets podcast this week and had glowing comments for the Bengals star wide receiver duo.

Gardner didn't get beat much in the Jets' 27-12 Week 3 loss to Cincinnati, but he still really respects the Bengals' receivers . He made a point to include Tee Higgins on his list of wideouts who don't get talked about enough.

"You know [Stefon] Diggs. Gabe Davis," Gardner said to begin his list. "One person who I think don't get mentioned too much is Tee Higgins. You know, because of Ja'Marr Chase . Tee Higgins, he like that. And I think he just got 1,000 receiving yards or something like that again. He like that for sure. I think I went against pretty much every elite receiver."

The 2022 Pro Bowler faced his fair share of both players in that game and has had to cover the likes of Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill this season.

"I remember Chase, we talked after the game, we was laughing, joking," Gardner said about his interactions with Cincinnati's top playmaker. "Between the white lines we was going at it, you know, we're just talking. He was probably the first elite receiver who I was going at it with like as far as like we both was talking back and forth because I didn't know he was gonna be talking as much you know? But he was, and we were just going at it for sure."

When Gardner faced Chase this season , he allowed just 2 catches on 4 targets for 51 yards with 2 pass breakups.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV— start your free trial here .

