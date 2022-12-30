Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin's uncle says he had to be resuscitated twice; family's taking ordeal 'day by day'
Damar Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn said on Tuesday that the Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated twice on Monday after his cardiac arrest on the football field. Hamlin remains in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's intensive care unit in critical condition following his on-field collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals during Monday's game. Glenn, who was at the hospital, spoke with multiple media outlets Tuesday evening to provide updates on Hamlin's status.
