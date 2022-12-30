Read full article on original website
Soldiers reveal what happened to them inside Russian prison
CNN travels to an undisclosed location near the Russian border to witness the arrival of two buses carrying sixty Ukrainian prisoners that released in a swap with Russia. CNN's Will Ripley has the exclusive report.
Drunk Russian soldier beats commander to death aboard military train
A Russian soldier who was drafted as part of President Vladimir Putin’s unpopular mobilization effort got drunk and beat his commanding officer to death aboard a military train, according to court officials. The deadly attack took place last Friday in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia. According to investigators, the unnamed staff sergeant was sitting in a train car reserved for members of the military when he attacked a captain who had also been called up under the draft order. The officer was pronounced dead from his injuries at the Misyash train station. He has not been identified. The Magnitogorsk military court ruled that the...
Activist who removed Banksy mural could face 12 years in prison, Ukrainian authorities say
An activist who removed a Banksy mural from a damaged building in the Ukrainian city of Hostomel could face up to 12 years in prison, authorities said Monday.
Missouri inmate executed for 2003 murder; believed to be first transgender woman executed in US
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate who was convicted of murdering an ex-girlfriend in 2003 has been executed. It is the first execution in 2023 and is believed to be the first transgender woman to be executed in the United States. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was executed Tuesday night....
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack': city military administration
An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the city's military administration announced, with the mayor citing an explosion in one district that left one person injured. Monday's early morning attack comes after a New Year assault by Russia that saw Kyiv and other cities...
Mastermind of Banksy removal could face years in jail, Ukraine says
KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The suspected mastermind behind the removal of a Banksy mural in a Ukrainian town could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty, Ukraine's interior ministry said on Monday.
