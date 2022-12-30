ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Drunk Russian soldier beats commander to death aboard military train

A Russian soldier who was drafted as part of President Vladimir Putin’s unpopular mobilization effort got drunk and beat his commanding officer to death aboard a military train, according to court officials. The deadly attack took place last Friday in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia. According to investigators, the unnamed staff sergeant was sitting in a train car reserved for members of the military when he attacked a captain who had also been called up under the draft order. The officer was pronounced dead from his injuries at the Misyash train station. He has not been identified. The Magnitogorsk military court ruled that the...
kalkinemedia.com

Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack': city military administration

An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the city's military administration announced, with the mayor citing an explosion in one district that left one person injured. Monday's early morning attack comes after a New Year assault by Russia that saw Kyiv and other cities...

