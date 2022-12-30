ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bad Boy Pistons Still Have A Group Chat Where They Check On Each Other: "We Are Alive, We Give Each Other A Salute"

Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
Jerry West Left While Scouting A Young Gary Payton Because Of His Poor Attitude On The Court

Jerry West's hands are all over some of the greatest dynasties in the NBA. The Logo was one of the greatest players to take the court, but his role as an executive and talent appraiser has seen him put together masterpiece after masterpiece. West was integral to the Showtime Lakers, and he was also instrumental in building the Golden State Warriors. His recent achievements include bringing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game

LeBron James holds the Miami Heat single-game record for most points when he scored 61 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014. He held the same record with the Cleveland Cavaliers until Monday when he guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls. It shattered the 57 points James and Kyrie Irving had with the Cavs.
Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory

The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
NBA Fans Think Kevin Durant Should Shave His Head After The Latest Viral Pic

Kevin Durant is in inspired for this season, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a record far better than anyone had anticipated for them. If people were confused about the Nets before the season due to the uncertainty with KD's trade request, they definitely would've panicked when the team started off slow and fired Steve Nash.
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
LeBron James Is Approaching A Huge Accomplishment

There were some high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this year but things have not panned out as expected. Injuries, especially the latest to Anthony Davis, have dashed their chances of greatness. But even before they lost Davis, the Lakers were not playing like a championship team. Despite some...
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade

Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
When LeBron James Confirmed He Is The Cheapest Player In The NBA: "I’m Not Turning On Data Roaming, I’m Not Buying No Apps..."

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Even at 38 years old, James is dominating the league like no other player that we have seen before. So much so that if the Lakers had a good record, James would certainly be in the conversation for winning the fifth NBA MVP award of his career.
Gregg Popovich Has Hilarious Response To Retirement Question

Gregg Popovich turned the San Antonio Spurs into one of the most successful franchises in recent sports history. He helped build a winning culture, becoming one of the greatest coaches in NBA history in the meantime. But all good things come to an end. Popovich is 73 years old, basketball...
NBA Fan Asks Big Question About The Utah Jazz

Most fans of the Utah Jazz who were watching the Cleveland Cavaliers-Chicago Bulls game on Monday night were hanging their heads low by the time the final buzzer sounded. The entire game was a barn-burner and it was exciting to watch, even leading to an overtime period as both teams duked it out.
