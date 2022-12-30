Read full article on original website
At midnight Sunday, residents of Camden welcomed the new year. Less than four hours later, the city registered its first homicide of 2023. Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Flores-Chila has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old male. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says,. On Sunday, January...
Atlantic City Police Arrest Trio On Drug Charges
Three drug suspects were arrested in separate surveillance operations in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, the arrests were made and drugs recovered, they said, along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The surveillance operations were in response to complaints from the public and...
Officials with the Atlantic City Police Department rang in the new year by arresting three more people in a troubled block in the heart of the city. The ACPD says on January 1st and 2nd, separate surveillance operations in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in officers arresting three people and seizing drugs.
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
Authorities say the suspect who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in Cape May County last week has been taken into custody. State troopers provided a brief update Tuesday morning but did not include any information as to who the sketched suspect is or the charges if any, that he may be facing.
New Jersey man charged for manslaughter in deadly teen stabbing
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey man was charged in connection to a deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced. Jonathan Flores-Chila, 20, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses and officials say he will be taken to Camden County Correctional Facility when he's released from the hospital. Flores-Chila allegedly fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy at around 2:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue. The teen was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.The teenager's identity is unknown at this time.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Man shot in West Philadelphia carjacking
Police report that the victim was carjacked and shot right in front of his home where he lives with family.
Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car
A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Crime Fighters: Who killed Daquan Owens?
Reports of a brush fire evolved into a homicide investigation, and now authorities hope you can help identify the killer.
Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last Thursday night in Cape May County. According to NJ.com, 80-year-old Marjorie Straubmuller from Ocean View was fatally struck by a vehicle at Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township. State troopers say the sketched man, shown...
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
Man fires AR-15 during New Year’s Eve party, killing 2 people: police
DETROIT — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year’s Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn’t been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.
Man Shot Dead, Woman in Her 80s Hurt as 2023 Starts With 11 Shootings in Philly
Deadly gun violence in Philadelphia continued right from 2022 into 2023 as at least 13 people were shot and one killed in at least 11 shootings over the first 24 hours of the new year. A woman in her 80s and a 15-year-old were among those injured. Léelo en español...
A hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed an 80-year-old pedestrian has been identified and is in custody, authorities said.The driver had not been identified by New Jersey State Police.Marjorie Straubmuller, of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, was hit by an SUV at the intersec…
Police accuse man of being drunk with child in car, assaulting woman
Northern Regional Police accused a Bucks County man of being drunk while driving with a toddler in his vehicle to a family Christmas dinner and then assaulting a woman when she asked him to pull over so she could take the wheel. Thomas William Cooke, 40, of Edgewood Road in...
A New Jersey man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy early Sunday, according to officials.
Officials: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Camden New Year's Day; 20-year-old Camden man charged
CAMDEN, N.J. - A 20-year-old Camden man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Camden. Camden County officials said Jonathan Flores-Chila is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Manslaughter and weapons offenses. Camden County police were called to the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue, in...
Comments / 3