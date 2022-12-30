Year end roundup

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a roundup of some of the most notable news stories throughout Robeson County published in The Robesonian this year.

ROBESON COUNTY

— Let it snow in Robeson

In January, the year 2022 began with about an inch or 2 of snow blanketing areas throughout Robeson County, resulting in the first major snowfall in the area since 2017. The event resulted in the closure of multiple municipal offices and schools, dangerous road conditions but also an entire fun day of play in the chilling temperatures.

— Robeson secures millions in opioid settlement

Robeson County was among the North Carolina counties to get millions of dollars in the coming years to spend on the treatment and prevention of opioid addiction. The money came from a $26 billion settlement finalized in February which puts an end to several lawsuits that blamed some U.S. drug companies for creating and exacerbating the opioid epidemic. Of the settlement, Robeson County is in line to receive $8,759,640.

— DEQ to award $46M locally for water, sewer rehab

This year, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure announced it would award more than $46 million in grant and loan funding to municipalities throughout Robeson County.

The awards were recently approved by the State Water Infrastructure Authority to help pay for improvements in drinking water and wastewater projects throughout the state.

The awards approved by the State Water Infrastructure Authority include funding from the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as well as additional funds awarded in the 2022-23 state budget that was recently approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

— Little hope for Hope Alive

Leadership with the nonprofit Hope Alive Inc. fought throughout the year to secure an area to establish a drug rehabilitation center in Robeson County. The nonprofit secured $10 million from the state legislature to fund the project but since then it met backlash from community members and the Robeson County Commissioners.

Earlier this month, commissioners voted 6-2 to deny a request made by the nonprofit for the permit that would allow for the establishment of a drug rehabilitation facility at 1165 W. Parkton Tobermory Road in Parkton.

This is the third request from Hope Alive denied by commissioners. In August commissioners first denied a request from Hope Alive to rezone the Parkton tract from a Residential Agricultural R-A District to a Neighborhood Commercial C-1 District for the establishment of a rehabilitation facility. In the same month, the nonprofit again requested the rezoning of a 3.34-acre tract of land on Lonnie Farm Road from a Residential Agricultural R-A District to a Neighborhood Commercial C-1 District and was again denied.

FAIRMONT

— The return of the Farmers’ Festival

The Fairmont Farmers’ Festival made its return after two years where the COVID-19 pandemic kept it from being held, as did the customary festival queens, who became regular fixtures at town events later in the year, including the Christmas parade. This particular tradition emerged in 1950 with the involvement of the Civitin organization under the initial name of Farmers’ Day, the original run of which was interrupted in 1960 and not held again until 1975. Farmers’ Day featured some differences, such as a singular Queen pageant, Miss Fairmont, which accepted competitors from beyond Fairmont and even outside of Robeson County.

The 2022 Fairmont Farmers’ Festival was held on Saturday Oct. 15 after a golf tournament the preceding Friday. Music at the festival was provided by the Lumbee Ambassadors who performed the national anthem, and a variety of DJs including DJ Skratx, Electrode, and Mayor Charles Kemp, whose involvement with the Fairmont Farmers’ Festival began in the 1980s, and was attended by Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin.

LUMBERTON

— Floodgate planning continues

The years-long process by the city making plans for a floodgate to be built underneath Interstate 95 at VFW Road continued through 2022.

In an update given during the October City Council meeting, Public Works Director Rob Armstrong stated that the exact proposed location for the project changed “at least three times” as the city consults with the Department of Transportation regarding the I-95 widening project, as well as railroad companies due to railroad tracks sitting adjacent to the site.

“I do believe we’ve found a permanent location for the floodgate as far as the footprint,” Armstrong said on Oct. 5.

The cost has risen from original estimates of around $3 million to a current estimate of over $5 million, but the city “appears to have ample funding,” Armstrong said; the project is funded by grant money from the N.C. Office of Recovery & Resiliency, which is part of Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief funds secured by the city; Golden Leaf grant funds; the U.S. Economic Development Agency; and direct appropriations from the state legislature.

As the design process continues, Council approved $10,000 in additional funding for Benesch, the engineering firm working on design plans, in the November Council meeting.

A temporary earthen barrier, constructed after the impacts of hurricanes Matthew and Florence, remains in place for now. The project will take about five months once construction begins, which Armstrong anticipates will be “well into 2023.”

— Maynor Resource Center dedicated

The Maynor Resource Center was dedicated on July 14 in memory of Leon Maynor and in honor of Glenn Maynor, in a ceremony at the center located near Luther Britt Park on West Fifth Street in West Lumberton.

Glenn Maynor represented Precinct 7, which includes West Lumberton, on City Council from 1975 to 1994; Leon Maynor replaced his brother and served in the seat from 1995 to 2018. Glenn Maynor was also Robeson County Sheriff from 1994-2004; both served on numerous community boards.

Glenn Maynor, 76, was present for the ceremony; Leon Maynor died in 2018. The majority of both Lumberton City Council and the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, along with numerous other city, county and judicial officials, were present.

During the ceremony, Leon Maynor’s son Tonka Maynor announced a $50,000 donation from the Leon Maynor Foundation towards the construction of a playground in West Lumberton.

City Council approved for the building to be named for both Maynors in Nov. 2020.

— Dixie Youth World Series brings economic impact

The City of Lumberton hosted the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series from Aug. 5-11 at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, and the tournament made a major economic impact on the city and county.

More than 1,500 out-of-town visitors came to Lumberton to attend, contributing more than $800,000 to the Lumberton and Robeson County economy during the tournament, the Lumberton Visitors Bureau said.

Lumberton-area hotels saw over 1,600 rooms used for the event, the bureau said; the North Carolina Sports Association estimates that each person visiting Lumberton for the event spent about $150 per day of their visit, including accomodations, dining, shopping, activities, transportation, etc.

The Division-I was the third Dixie Youth World Series hosted by the city since 2018; Lumberton hosted the Division-I World Series in 2018 and Division-II in 2019.

— City’s solid waste fee increases

City Council approved in its March meeting for the solid waste fee paid by city residents to increase by $3,50, from $23.60 to $27.10, effective in April 2022.

The change was part of a new contract between the city and Waste Management; the new agreement was necessary as the previous contract was approximately 20 years old.

Part of the reason for the fee increase was because the city incurred added costs as Waste Management said it would no longer handle the mulching of limb and leaf debris at the city’s Saddletree Road landfill.

“That’s quite an increase, but we feel like this is operationally the most feasible route to handle our solid waste,” Armstrong said. “It’s a mammoth job to handle the amount of solid waste that they collect overall from the city, and we feel comfortable this new arrangement will be the best operation for us.”

As part of the contract, curbside recycling service, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, did not resume.

— Juneteenth named city holiday

Council unanimously voted on Feb. 2 to make Juneteenth, the day which commemorates the end of organized slavery in the United States, a city holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19. President Joe Biden signed into law to make the date a federal holiday in 2021, but did so just two days before the date, leaving the city with no feasible way to commemorate the holiday on such short notice. This year, Lumberton made Juneteenth a city holiday.

In addition, the city supported community Juneteenth events including a community meet-and-greet, a Family Fun Day, and senior brunch and a gospel music festival.

The city also brought back the Family Fourth Celebration on the July 4 weekend this year after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Progress made on Tanglewood Drainage Project

The project to improve stormwater drainage in the Tanglewood community of Lumberton saw progress throughout 2022.

After the construction phase of the Tanglewood Drainage Project began in July 2021, occasional updates were given by Armstrong in Council meetings throughout 2022. Council approved a $122,000 change order in February after new expenses were discovered in the first leg of the project; contingencices were built into the original project cost.

In May, Council approved for a full-time inspector to be brought in for the project during the large-diameter pipe installation phase, to handle any unexpected problems which arose. Another change order was approved in October after unexpected sewer conflicts.

The project resulted in a portion of Carthage Road being closed from early January to early April.

Stormwater drainage piping is being replaced to relieve flooding issues around UNC Heatlth Southeastern; the $6.8 million project, funded from a federal grant, will preserve an estimated 1,800 jobs in the area.

— Plaza named after the late Dick Taylor

In June, Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis proclaimed the Lumberton Downtown Plaza as the Dick Taylor Plaza, honoring the life of the man who devoted 70 years of his life to the downtown area. Taylor died at the age of 94 in May. He was well-known for being a longtime fixture in the Downtown Lumberton community, having owned and operated Taylor Insurance Agency Inc. for more than seven decades.

Downtown Lumberton also so the addition of new businesses and art installations. The Carolina Civic Center also previewed the layout of a multimillion annex, which construction for will begin in 2023.

— A violent Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week began on a grim note when Kayla Hammonds was fatally stabbed in a Food Lion parking lot on Monday. Hammonds criticizing law enforcement in tweets prior to her murder. In the aftermath of the murder the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department and Lumbee Tribe released statements.

The week also ended with violence, however the Black Friday shooting in the Lumberton Walmart was not fatal and the victim was hospitalized and released. The suspect, Jarod Denzel Lowery, turned himself into the police while they were searching for him, and was placed in custody with a bail of $1 million.

MAXTON

— Water returns to culture center

In March, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina celebrated the restoration of water to the 90-acre lake that ran dry at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton. The Lumbee Tribe Elders Council from the Sacred Fire Foundation performed a water ceremony by the lake to commemorate the return of water after Hurricane Matthew damaged the dam in 2016 causing it to run dry. Prior to the hurricane’s devastation, the lake was the site of canoeing, fishing and water sports among the Lumbee community.

— Dontrell Briggs gets the golden ticket

In April, Maxton’s Dontrell Briggs fulfilled a high school promise by traveling more than 1,200 miles to Austin, Texas to sing before American Idol celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan and it paid off. Briggs received his golden ticket to Hollywood and cleared two rounds before being eliminated. Briggs since then has been featured in Carolina Civic Center’s production of the Robeson County Christmas Show.

— Gun violence successfully addressed

The Maxton Police Department seized large quantities of firearms this year. According to the police many were taken from juvenile offenders attracted by the image of owning dangerous weapons projects, or according to Chief Darren Davis of the Maxton Police Department, provided the weapons to settle adults’ grievances by shooting cars and homes.

The trigger-happy juveniles proved to be paper tigers. Lieutenant Patrick Hunt also of the Maxton Police Department stated many guns were taken from the bookbags of the juvenile offenders, who tended to congregate together, and that as soon as the police pulled up, they started running away.

Increased patrols, more police presence, and the aid of concerned citizens, according to Hunt, successfully addressed the problem.

PEMBROKE

— Lumbee Tribe sees change in leadership

The year 2022 began with the inauguration of a new chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, John Lowery in January. The audience at the Givens Performing Arts Center saw an exchange of power from the previous chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. to the new as well as the swearing-in of council members Billy Ray Oxendine, District 1; Jody Bullard, District 4; Wendy Moore, District 5; Nanci Locklear, District 7; and Homer Fields, District 14.

Months later, a special election was held to fill the seat left vacant by District 7 representative Alvin “Johnny” Mercer. Rudy Locklear was elected to take his place.

During the November election, Kristie Revels Hunt, District 6; Jo Chavis Doss, District 12; and Albert Baker, District 13 were each elected. They will be sworn in this January.

— Pembroke makes a splash

It was in the year 2019 that the Pembroke Town Council was introduced to the concept of installing a splash pad at the town’s Recreation Complex and gave Parks and Recreation Department staff the green light to move forward with pursuing funding.

This summer, three years later, that concept became a reality and town staff, sponsors and the Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the milestone by cutting the ribbon on the newly erected splash pad. The completed splash pad is equipped with multiple apparatuses including a flower that shoots out a shower of water and a bucket that periodically dumps gallons of water once it is full. A shelter and ticket office/pump station are also included with the splash pad as well as a bench donated by the Lumber River United Way.

— UNCP cuts ribbon on business facility

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly opened James A. Thomas Hall in April. Governor Roy Cooper was among the hundreds of invitees attending the ceremony in front of the state-of-the-art, $38 million facility and home of the Thomas School of Business. Other guest speakers include North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger.

ROWLAND

— Historic train depot repaired

A train depot formerly used for cotton and tobacco shipping was converted into a museum that doubles as an event center. In a previous interview, Mayor Robert McDougald gave credit to his predecessor, Mayor Michelle Shooter, for the grant which allowed the town to repair the building. In the last meeting of the Board of Commissioners in 2022 the mayor stated he expected the newly renovated building to be open for business early in 2023.

RED SPRINGS

— The Dairy Ranch parade

A drive-in parade was held in honor of Dairy Ranch owner Luke McDonald, who was diagnosed with cancer, of which he was eventually to perish. McDonald was a pillar of the community and his Dairy Ranch’s soft-serve ice cream was the recipient of much acclaim. A parade of cars drove past McDonald on a rainy day as he waved to his well-wishers from a tent.

— Local artist paints mural

A colorful abstract mural was painted by Red Springs artist Lynn Marshall Linnemeier and a pair of assistants to increase awareness of domestic violence. The mural adorns the former American Legion building on 112 E. Third St. The Red Springs Arts Council stated at the time of the mural’s completion there would be more in the future.

— Body of Billy Hammonds found

The book on Billy Hammonds’ 2016 disappearance was closed on April 25 when his body was found in the backyard of a Red Springs residence on Lewis McNeill Road. Hammonds’ wife Pamela had invested great effort in locating her missing husband. She created several social media pages on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and placed her husband’s picture on a billboard. Pamela Hammonds she could lay her husband to rest after his body was located, though she would never forget or let his name be forgotten.

ST PAULS

— Wastewater treatment plant relocation

Progress on the design phase of the project to relocate wastewater treatment plant was stated to be moving forward at the March meeting. The half-century old facility is vulnerable to flooding from its location on the Big Marsh Swamp floodplain, and the wastewater treatment plant project had around $6 million in funding at the time.

At the April meeting there was a study on the wastewater collection system. The April meeting saw the beginning of planning for a project to improve the Johnson and Elizabeth Street stormwater drainage.

In the Dec. meeting the plans advanced forward again with the town attorney’s discussion of purchasing property for the wastewater treatment plant.

— Pigs in, cats out

In the first meeting of the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners learned how difficult it is to herd cats, as the creatures were an irritant to the town early in the year. Animal Control Officer Mike Roberts urged the board to use penalties and fees to deal with the cats which he said were difficult to lure into disguised and baited traps. The cat predicament produced meows of discord at the Feb. meeting where Town Administrator Debra McNeill said cats are roaming creatures and there was nothing the town could do. After the Dec. meeting, Chief Mike Owens explained how the cat issue had been resolved. He said Roberts contacted the cats’ owners instead of sending the cats to the pound.