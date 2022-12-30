Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Monday Night Football Could Be Moved To New Network
The Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football clash against the Cincinnati Bengals could land on a new network. ESPN has the rights to broadcast Monday Night Football, but they are also broadcasting this year's Rose Bowl and the two games could conflict with each other. This year's game features Penn State...
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback
NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.
Scary Details Have Emerged From Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion
Concern surrounding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his health continues to grow amid recent details surfacing out of Miami this week. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov): "[Tua] was watching film with Mike McDaniel on Monday and he struggled to remember some of the decisions he made during their loss to Green Bay. That's when they got concerned and had him tested for a concussion."
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
Bills Star Reveals He's Been Playing Through Painful Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has battled through injuries this season to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Poyer is reportedly set to play in tonight's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing a week of practice. The 2021 All-Pro shared with ESPN's Lisa Salters that he has been playing...
thecomeback.com
NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin
Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
Yardbarker
Saints’ reported asking price for Sean Payton revealed
Sean Payton is expected to be the most coveted coach available when the NFL season ends, and it sounds like the New Orleans Saints have every intention of capitalizing on the hype. Payton is under contract with New Orleans through 2024. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Saints...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Eagles DE Josh Sweat hospitalized with neck injury after head-on collision vs. Saints
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The injury took place early in the first quarter when Sweat dove to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice. Sweat hit Prentice's body with the crown of his helmet. He fell face first on the ground and remained prone as medical staff took the field to tend to him.
Yardbarker
Friend shares medical update on Bills' Damar Hamlin
Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Look: Bill Belichick, Longtime NFL Referee Disagree On Rules
Bill Belichick and Gene Steratore are not seeing eye-to-eye on a play from Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game. During the first quarter, the Dolphins appeared to fumble the ball on a run play but forward progress was ruled. That meant the Dolphins could keep the ball even though the Patriots recovered the fumble.
Comments / 0