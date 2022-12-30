Read full article on original website
U-Haul: Missouri a popular state for movers in 2022
According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Missouri was the 15th most popular state for people to relocate to.
Report: Illinois is the #2 state people moved away from in 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – According to United Van Lines’ 46th annual National Movers Study, Illinois was the second most popular state for people to move out of in 2022. The study, which tracks the company’s exclusive data on customers’ state-to-state migration patterns, found that more residents moved out of Illinois than any other state except for New Jersey.
Schnucks expands ‘Flexforce’ employment option beyond St. Louis
Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option beyond the St. Louis region, now including additional locations in Missouri and Illinois.
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Missouri’s minimum wage increase falls short for some workers
Several new laws go into effect in Missouri at the start of the year. One being an increase in the minimum wage, something some business owners see as a mere drop in the bucket in a highly competitive job market.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
Drivers in Illinois paying more at the pump thanks to new gas tax
A new year means a new gas tax in Illinois. There’s also another gas tax increase planned for later this year.
kbsi23.com
Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
Hidden Treasures In Missouri? You Should Check Out These 10
The new year is officially here. 2023. If you were to make any resolutions, it may not be a bad idea to try and make some time to check out some of the hidden treasures that the Show Me State has to offer. They will be lost no more! If you find them.
No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence of Amber McLaughlin
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said he would not halt the execution of Amber McLaughlin, 49, who is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON REPORTS THAT INCOME TAXES WILL BE LOWER FOR MISSOURIANS IN 2023
Missouri taxpayers can expect to pay 5 percent less in income taxes in 2023. According to Governor Mike Parson, every taxpaying Missourian will see an income tax reduction in 2023. This tax cut is uniform and across the board for every taxpaying Missourian no matter their background, income, or job...
St. Louis American
A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis
Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
labortribune.com
New 1.25 million square-foot, union-built manufacturing facility coming to Crystal City, Mo.
Largest corporate investment in history of Jefferson County. Crystal City, Mo. – A new 1.25 million-square-foot manufacturing facility that will create 238 jobs is in the works for Crystal City, and it’s the largest corporate investment in the history of Jefferson County. James Hardie, a world leader in...
A New Missouri Law Outlaws Camping On Public Land? Yes It’s True
As we are now in the year 2023, there are some new Missouri laws on the books. One in particular is placing local shelters and advocates for the homeless on notice. The law prohibits sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It...
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
New bill calls to repeal Missouri abortion ban
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A new bill calls on Missouri to repeal an abortion ban in conncection with a 2019 statue. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) sponsors HB 544, to repeal a staute from a Missouri bill that took effect in 2019 and outlawed abortion in the state after six weeks of fetal development.
FOX2now.com
Clemency is last chance for Amber McLaughlin, attorney says
An attorney for death row inmate Amber McLaughlin says his client has one last, legal appeal that could spare her life: a clemency from Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Clemency is last chance for Amber McLaughlin, attorney …. An attorney for death row inmate Amber McLaughlin says his client has one...
