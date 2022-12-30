SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
EVA TUESDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Enviva Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important January 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EVA
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 3, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Enviva securities during...
Woonsocket Call
Interactive Brokers Group to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) plans to announce its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in a release that will be issued at approximately 4:00 pm (ET). The press release will also be available on the company's website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir. A conference call to discuss the company's...
Woonsocket Call
Tesla Announces Date for 2023 Investor Day
We plan to host Tesla's 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023. The event will be live streamed from our Gigafactory Texas, with the option for some of our institutional and retail investors to attend in person (details to follow). Our investors will be able to see our most advanced production line as well as discuss long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with our leadership team.
Woonsocket Call
Media Shower Releases New Blockchain-Based Reward Token
New BMJ Reward Token is a high-tech loyalty program for paid newsletter subscribers. Media Shower, the media and communication company, has announced the launch of its new BMJ Reward Token, a blockchain-based reward program that offers membership rewards for subscribers of its paid newsletter, Bitcoin Market Journal (BMJ). Paid newsletter...
Woonsocket Call
Decentralized Think Tank Publishes Industry Update Regarding The Future of Cyber Security for Blockchain Exchanges
Following the recent FTX debacle, The Decentralized Think Tank released an industry update on the topic of cyber security for crypto exchanges. The report explores the importance of confidential computing in securing the future of crypto exchanges, alongside naming a number of emerging leaders in the field, including: HUB Security, Fortanix, Microsoft, Intel, Enigma, Crypsis, ChainGuardian, and CipherTrace.
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Announces Rebranding to Reflect Its Corporate Vision
Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) (formerly Riot Blockchain Inc.), an industry leader in Bitcoin mining and data center hosting, today announced the rebranding of its corporate name from Riot Blockchain Inc. to Riot Platforms Inc. The move underpins the company’s growth strategy to continue expanding its increasingly diversified business operations and reflects a renewal of its corporate vision to become the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. “This is a significant milestone for Riot and comes as a result of our unique strategic position in the market,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “Our successful acquisitions of Whinstone U.S., which developed and operates North America’s largest dedicated Bitcoin mining data center facility, and ESS Metron, which enhanced our electrical component engineering and supply chain capabilities, have formed the foundation on which our teams have built, and will continue to develop, business platforms for further growth. The scope and scale of our businesses continues to expand, and this rebranding better reflects our position as strategic allocators of capital to increasingly broaden the scope of our Bitcoin-focused operations.”
Woonsocket Call
Alteogen Enters Into an Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Biosimilar Products Enabled by Alteogen’s Hybrozyme™ Technology
Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ:196170) announced today that the company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sandoz AG. Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will acquire the world-wide rights to use ALT-B4, Alteogen’s novel hyaluronidase derived utilizing Hybrozyme™ Technology, to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous version of a Sandoz biosimilar product. In addition, the agreement includes an option for Sandoz to license the Hybrozyme™ technology for two further products.
Woonsocket Call
$5+ Billion In-Vehicle Payment Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Preference for Contactless Payments is Significantly Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global in-vehicle payment services market. The global in-vehicle payment services market is expected to grow from $3.08 billion...
Woonsocket Call
DONSENSE Smart Offers Top-quality Custom Shaped Cards and ID Cards with a Chip
DONSENSE Smart is a company that offers the ideal solution for businesses' RFID tag needs. They make use of innovative strategies and state-of-the-art technology to deliver quality RFID tags that are more creative than what is available from other sources. Their customer service is also second to none, as their friendly customer service reps will always be there to walk any client through their service options and answer any questions, no matter how small they seem. And since its inception in the year 2005, the company has grown to not only avail its services locally in Hong Kong but also internationally, currently serving clients across the USA and Europe, and many other places.
Woonsocket Call
Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Enters into New $250 Million Credit Facility
– Provides financial flexibility to execute growth initiatives and serve its global clients more efficiently – Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) (“Alvarium Tiedemann” or “AlTi” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a $250 million credit facility with a syndicate led by BMO Capital Markets Corp. (“BMO”). The facility, which is comprised of a $150 million revolving credit facility and a $100 million term loan facility, will be used to pay down subsidiary debt and fund growth initiatives.
Woonsocket Call
Bristol Myers Squibb to Present at J.P. Morgan’s 41st Annual Healthcare Conference
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will present at J.P. Morgan’s 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the company at 7:30 a.m. PST/10:30 a.m. EST.
Woonsocket Call
Aditxt Forms Adimune, Inc. as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary with a Focus on Immune Modulation Therapies and Appoints Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Former President of the Therapeutic Business Unit at Schering AG, as its Chairman and CEO
Completion of GMP Drug Substances in January for Clinical Trials in H2, 2023. Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, today announces the formation of a U.S.-based subsidiary Adimune, Inc. (“Adimune™) and its plans towards submission of a Clinical Trial Application (“CTA”) for its immunotherapeutic technology drug candidate, ADI™-100 (“ADI™-100” or “ADI™”). The CTA application will request approval for Adimune™ to conduct the first-in-human study in psoriasis patients, beginning in the second half of 2023. A second study is also planned for type 1 diabetes.
Woonsocket Call
Masonite International Corporation Completes Acquisition of Endura Products
Acquisition to accelerate the Masonite Doors That Do MoreTM strategy by unlocking the value of fully integrated door solutions. Masonite International Corporation ("Masonite" or "the Company) (NYSE: DOOR) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Endura Products ("Endura"). “We are excited to complete the acquisition of Endura and add...
Woonsocket Call
Cactus Announces Agreement to Acquire FlexSteel
Acquisition of a leading manufacturer and provider of differentiated onshore spoolable pipe technologies and associated installation services. Enhances Cactus’ position as premier provider of highly engineered equipment to the exploration & production (“E&P”) industry and expands reach further downstream. Strong through-cycle margin profile, modest capital requirements and...
Woonsocket Call
Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of The Binding Site Group
Expands Specialty Diagnostics Segment with Industry Leader in Oncology Testing for Detection and Monitoring of Multiple Myeloma. Complements Existing Specialty Diagnostics Offering with Established Technologies Delivering Strong Clinical Value for Patients in a Rapidly Growing Diagnostics Segment. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) (“Thermo Fisher”), the world leader in serving...
Woonsocket Call
Research Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations Fuel Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Research Antibodies Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Source, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The small proteins known as antibodies, which are an essential component of immune system's reaction to...
Woonsocket Call
Allvue Systems Announces Appointment of Marc Scheipe as Chief Executive Officer
Scheipe brings a strong track record of building successful software and financial technology companies. Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced Marc Scheipe has joined as Chief Executive Officer. Scheipe will work alongside the Executive Leadership Team to oversee Allvue’s strategic initiatives and guide the firm as it enters its next phase of growth.
Woonsocket Call
Spend Logic Announces The Launch of Revolutionary New Paperless Filing System SpendFile
Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. Santa Barbara, CA - Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. SpendFile was created in response to industry demand, especially from small- and mid-size prime contractors. It eliminates the need for manual procurement folder checklists, multiple template locations, and file structure requirements. SpendFile combines these into a simple drag-and-drop interface that combines all of these into one. Furthermore, it features workflows for Compliance reviews, a file score dashboard for management, and a Contractor Purchasing System Review (CPSR) module that streamlines audit prep and execution. It is the perfect solution for federal contractors who are increasingly moving to paperless systems and e-filing.
Woonsocket Call
Entravision Announces the Unexpected Passing of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter F. Ulloa
Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced that Walter F. Ulloa, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, passed away of a sudden heart attack on December 31, 2022. He was 74 years old. Entravision’s Board of Directors issued the following statement:...
Comments / 0