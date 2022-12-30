ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Norma Pina elected president of Mexican Supreme Court

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The justices of the Mexican Supreme Court on Monday elected by majority vote Norma Pina to become the new president of the country’s highest tribunal, making her the first woman to lead it. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
1470 WMBD

Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in FTX fraud case, October trial set

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, causing billions of dollars in losses in what prosecutors have called an epic fraud. The 30-year-old defendant entered his plea through his lawyer to eight criminal counts,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy