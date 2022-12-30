Read full article on original website
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Norma Pina elected president of Mexican Supreme Court
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The justices of the Mexican Supreme Court on Monday elected by majority vote Norma Pina to become the new president of the country’s highest tribunal, making her the first woman to lead it. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
Missouri inmate executed for 2003 murder; believed to be first transgender woman executed in US
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate who was convicted of murdering an ex-girlfriend in 2003 has been executed. It is the first execution in 2023 and is believed to be the first transgender woman to be executed in the United States. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was executed Tuesday night....
Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in FTX fraud case, October trial set
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, causing billions of dollars in losses in what prosecutors have called an epic fraud. The 30-year-old defendant entered his plea through his lawyer to eight criminal counts,...
Top Biden aide planning Israel trip as hard-right coalition takes power -source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is planning a trip to Israel this month after the formation of a new government topped by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a White House official said on Monday. The meetings in Israel will come as Netanyahu’s...
