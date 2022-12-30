Falcons release final injury report for Week 17 matchup vs. Cardinals

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) released their final Week 17 injury report on Friday, ruling out three players against the Arizona Cardinals (4-11).

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) and safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) won’t play Sunday. Left guard Elijah Wilkinson is officially listed as questionable due to a calf injury.

Wilkinson missed Wednesday’s practice but was a full participant on Thursday. However, he was out again on Friday and now his status is up in the air for Week 17. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Friday following a day off for rest.

Check out the team’s full injury report for Sunday’s game in Atlanta below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

Chuma Edoga Knee DNP DNP DNP Out

Feleipe Franks Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out

Jovante Moffatt Calf – LP DNP Out

Elijah Wilkinson Calf DNP FP DNP Quest.

Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – DNP –