Ryan Digman
4d ago
And thats just the cost for parts. That wont include labor, all the paperwork involved and inspector and contract fee's. So all those groups will need more money. Taken together that will only sap more money from the people who need it thus reducing the overall time for bed and bed time. 2 million aint nothing in the end when it will at most maybe provide around 1000 beds that in the end will only be downsized once the money diminishes.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Finance Committee to Discuss WEDC Grant for Maritime Museum
There is only one meeting on the calendar for the City of Manitowoc today. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by looking over a memorandum of understanding with the Wisconsin Maritime Museum to apply for the WEDC Vibrant Spaces Grant.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Public Utilities Committee and City Council to Gather Today
There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. First up is the Public Utilities Committee, which will be in the Committee Room at 5:00 p.m. They will look over the planned construction projects for this year, and their intake freezing emergency plan. Then at 6:00...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Residents Invited to Comment on 2023 Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan
The City of Manitowoc’s Parks & Recreation Divisions are excited to share a draft of the 2023 City of Manitowoc Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (C.O.R.P.) for public review. Shaped by extensive outreach, the plan guides the investment in parks and recreation, facilities, trails, and open space areas over the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host DWD Employment Assistance Workshop
Throughout the month of January, the Manitowoc Public Library will be holding employment assistance workshops with the Department of Workforce Development. DWD staff will provide onsite services in the Franklin Street Room, including topics such as resume writing, assistance with online applications, assistance registering in Job Center of Wisconsin, and more.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
seehafernews.com
Leede Research Extends Childcare Study Through January 7th
If you forgot to take the Childcare Study, being conducted by Leede Research, we have some good news. Leede CEO Dean Halvorson told us they have extended the survey through January 7th. To date, over 580 people have completed the questionnaire, which looks to get a better understanding of childcare needs in Manitowoc County.
WEAU-TV 13
USPS looking to fill positions in Wis.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Postal Service is looking for fill positions in Wis. A United States Postal Service job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at various locations. Here are the locations as listed in a media release from...
fortatkinsononline.com
Vruwink named 2022 Friend of Housing
State Rep. Don Vruwink has been chosen to receive the 2022 Friend of Housing award from the Wisconsin Builders Association Board of Directors, according to information released by his office Friday. Vruwink will be presented with the award Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the State Capitol. According to the release, the...
wxpr.org
Pelican River Forest in limbo after lawmaker anonymously objects to funding
In November of 2021, Clint Miller walked along a leaf-covered logging road through the Pelican River Forest. He’s the Central Midwest Regional Director for the Conservation Fund, a national organization dedicated to buying land with the goal of conserving it for forest management and recreation. At that time, the group had recently closed the deal to purchase the property.
seehafernews.com
Progress Continues on Two Rivers’ Central Park
Even though the area was a frozen tundra this past weekend, progress is continuing to be made on Central Park in Two Rivers. City Manager Greg Buckley told Seehafer News that the footings for the Schmitt Brother Stage have been poured, and the stage itself is in the Cool City.
stevenspoint.news
Recovery Voucher Program launched
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) recently launched the Recovery Voucher Program. The program was born out of “the recognition that individuals who have safe, stable, and supportive housing while in recovery often have better outcomes.”. Through...
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save donates $37,000 worth of food to Feeding America after truck mishap
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday morning was busy at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, for a very good reason. An unexpected event led to a major donation that will help our communities. "It's normal that Pick 'n Save donates food to us, but it's not normal how it came to us,"...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Soil And Water Has Productive Year
Manitowoc Country’s Soil and Water Department had a very productive 2022. County Ag Conservationist Cheyenne Behnke revealed to Seehafer News that last year, “we worked with farmers to install 1,920 acres of cover crops, 4,900 linear feet of grass waterways, two water and sediment control basins, 50 acres of inner seeding into corn silage, 8.2 acres of buffers, and 1,081 new nutrient management plans, which brings our county to 885 coverage with nutrient management plans.”
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Start Higher Than First Week of 2022
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin are, on average, a little bit higher than they were to start 2022. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is up 13 cents from this time last week, now at an even $3.00 per gallon.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Army Reserve Unit to Deploy Next Month
An Army Reserve unit in Appleton is gearing up for a deployment next month. The 395th Ordinance Company will be taking off in February for an overseas deployment, however, as per Army policy, the exact destination will not be released to the general public. The 395th is responsible for handling...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters
Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.
