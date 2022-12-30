ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Ryan Digman
4d ago

And thats just the cost for parts. That wont include labor, all the paperwork involved and inspector and contract fee's. So all those groups will need more money. Taken together that will only sap more money from the people who need it thus reducing the overall time for bed and bed time. 2 million aint nothing in the end when it will at most maybe provide around 1000 beds that in the end will only be downsized once the money diminishes.

2
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library to Host DWD Employment Assistance Workshop

Throughout the month of January, the Manitowoc Public Library will be holding employment assistance workshops with the Department of Workforce Development. DWD staff will provide onsite services in the Franklin Street Room, including topics such as resume writing, assistance with online applications, assistance registering in Job Center of Wisconsin, and more.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022

2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Leede Research Extends Childcare Study Through January 7th

If you forgot to take the Childcare Study, being conducted by Leede Research, we have some good news. Leede CEO Dean Halvorson told us they have extended the survey through January 7th. To date, over 580 people have completed the questionnaire, which looks to get a better understanding of childcare needs in Manitowoc County.
WEAU-TV 13

USPS looking to fill positions in Wis.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Postal Service is looking for fill positions in Wis. A United States Postal Service job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at various locations. Here are the locations as listed in a media release from...
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Vruwink named 2022 Friend of Housing

State Rep. Don Vruwink has been chosen to receive the 2022 Friend of Housing award from the Wisconsin Builders Association Board of Directors, according to information released by his office Friday. Vruwink will be presented with the award Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the State Capitol. According to the release, the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Pelican River Forest in limbo after lawmaker anonymously objects to funding

In November of 2021, Clint Miller walked along a leaf-covered logging road through the Pelican River Forest. He’s the Central Midwest Regional Director for the Conservation Fund, a national organization dedicated to buying land with the goal of conserving it for forest management and recreation. At that time, the group had recently closed the deal to purchase the property.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Progress Continues on Two Rivers’ Central Park

Even though the area was a frozen tundra this past weekend, progress is continuing to be made on Central Park in Two Rivers. City Manager Greg Buckley told Seehafer News that the footings for the Schmitt Brother Stage have been poured, and the stage itself is in the Cool City.
TWO RIVERS, WI
stevenspoint.news

Recovery Voucher Program launched

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) recently launched the Recovery Voucher Program. The program was born out of “the recognition that individuals who have safe, stable, and supportive housing while in recovery often have better outcomes.”. Through...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Soil And Water Has Productive Year

Manitowoc Country’s Soil and Water Department had a very productive 2022. County Ag Conservationist Cheyenne Behnke revealed to Seehafer News that last year, “we worked with farmers to install 1,920 acres of cover crops, 4,900 linear feet of grass waterways, two water and sediment control basins, 50 acres of inner seeding into corn silage, 8.2 acres of buffers, and 1,081 new nutrient management plans, which brings our county to 885 coverage with nutrient management plans.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Army Reserve Unit to Deploy Next Month

An Army Reserve unit in Appleton is gearing up for a deployment next month. The 395th Ordinance Company will be taking off in February for an overseas deployment, however, as per Army policy, the exact destination will not be released to the general public. The 395th is responsible for handling...
APPLETON, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WausauPilot

Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage

When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
GREEN BAY, WI

