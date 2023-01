Brian Kelly was 6-0 against Purdue as the head coach at Notre Dame. LSU’s first year head coach remained unbeaten against the Boilermakers in an absolute rout. The Tigers humiliated Purdue in a 63-7 demolition Monday at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Start with this. Inheriting a program...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO