hammerandrails.com
Opportunities Missed: Purdue’s Shooting Woes Continue in Loss to Rutgers 65-64
Purdue’s run as the #1 team in the country is likely over as Rutgers beat Purdue for the second straight season. Purdue was unable to overcome 13 turnovers and another poor shooting night which is now becoming a concerning trend for a team that has too many good options to struggle in this manner.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball Remains #1 In AP Top 25
The AP released their Top 25 today as a reminder that there’s more than just the Citrus Bowl to pay attention to this afternoon. As expected Purdue was again the top ranked team. This held true after Purdue defeated an overmatched Florida A&M team and then #2 ranked UConn fell to Xavier. After never having been ranked #1 in program history Purdue achieved this honor for the first time last year and subsequently lost their very next game to Rutgers. This is also the 3rd consecutive Purdue has earned a #1 ranking.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Purdue men's basketball history
The Purdue basketball program has made just two trips to the Final Four and played for one national championship but still does not have an NCAA title to boast about. That said, the Boilermakers program has produced some of the greatest players the college game has ever seen. Here is...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Rutgers Preview / Open Thread
Rutgers (9-4, Big10 1-1) vs Purdue (13-0, Big10 2-0) *Note: I was planning to save this until after the football game, but I think we should focus on basketball now. Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team. Center 11 Clifford Omoruyi Jr 6'11" 240 Benin City, Nigeria. Forward...
Sporting News
What channel is LSU vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Citrus Bowl
LSU finished the 2022 regular season with back-to-back losses, including an SEC Championship blowout at the hands of Georgia, but it was still a successful first season in Baton Rouge for Brian Kelly. The Tigers got another boost with the news that QB Jayden Daniels will return in 2023, keeping...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball fans frustrated with Purdue being No. 1 can blame Bob Knight
For the second straight season, Purdue has reached the top of national polls and positioned themselves as the leading contender to win the Big Ten. A league title would be nothing new for Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter, who can claim three regular season crowns to go with a conference tournament championship.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. LSU - Citrus Bowl Open Thread
Whelp, this is it. Don’t get scared now. Purdue has been in Orlando for days now. They’ve gone to the theme parks. They’ve done some charity work. They’ve practiced with their new lineup. Now it’s time to play the game. All of the oranges and...
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Rutgers | Matchups to Watch
The Purdue Boilermakers will start off the bulk of their conference season in the new year against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights at home in Mackey Arena. The Scarlett Knights come in with a 9-4 record overall and 1-1 in conference play with a win against Indiana and a loss to Ohio State. The Boilers will come into the matchup 13-0 the features wins against Nebraska and Minnesota to start off the conference slate.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Staff Predictions
Jumbo Heroes (7-6): I don’t feel good about this game. If you would’ve asked me before the opt-outs on offense maybe I would’ve been brave and picked Purdue. Now though? I just don’t think the team has the weapons to keep up with LSU. I also worry about Purdue’s ability to slow down a dual-threat QB in Jayden Daniels.
hammerandrails.com
Happy 2023 Boilermakers
I’ll make this brief. Just about 8.5 years ago when I came on board with H&R it was because my own site Jumbo Heroes (RIP to a real one) had died. All my fellow writers had moved on and after rebuffing Travis’ advancements once by trying to go it alone I could no longer keep it going by myself. So when he reached out again I said yes. Little did I know that Travis would move on to different pastures (I won’t say greener because H&R is the best) and I would be taking over as co-manager of this here establishment. What an incredible honor to step into this role at this site that Travis, and others, built from nothing.
hammerandrails.com
Matchup Review | Florida A&M
Let’s take a quick look back at the three important matchups from the Florida A&M game from a few days ago. 1 | Zach Edey vs. Florida A&M’s Double & Triple Teams. Edey did another great job of taking what the defense gave him, finding open teammates on the arc without turning the ball over, and at times going quickly before the extra help could get there. In fact, Edey probably had two or three more assists that he didn’t get simply because Purdue again struggled to shoot from behind the arc shooting 6-25 for 25%. Against the better teams coming up in B1G conference play players are going to have to hit shots at a better percentage than they have recently but if they don’t Edey is going to have to be willing to take more shots as five field goal attempts isn’t going to cut it unless the perimeter shooters are hitting better than 35%.
hammerandrails.com
The solution to our 3-pt shooting woes (and other findings from our 3-pt study)
Happy New Year! May 2023 be the year we all remember as the year that the Purdue dynasty begins with the first of multiple Final Fours. As a Quant, I am naturally inclined to look for historical data to see what to be expected in the future. While the market never repeats itself exactly, you can get a good sense of what "normal" looks like. So after digging up Purdue's historical 3-pt shooting (from Painter's 2nd season through last season) and did a detailed study, I conclude that the way to solve our 3-pt shooting woes is:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Fox 59
Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight
INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WLFI.com
First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
