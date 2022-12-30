ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

CLEVELAND, OH
MLive.com

CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

WASHINGTON STATE
MLive.com

MLive.com

OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers

DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
MLive.com

MLive.com

Alec Burks should start and other Pistons takeaways from loss to Blazers

Early on, it appeared the Detroit Pistons might start 2023 on a high note after ending 2022 on one. But instead a second straight win, the Portland Trail Blazers took full advantage of a discombobulated Pistons unit and cruised to a 135-106 blowout victory, in a game where five-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard was an afterthought.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Lions-Packers showdown flexed to Sunday Night Football

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell thought Detroit’s playoff-like clash with the Green Bay Packers deserved to be in prime time. “I do,” he said. “That’s not up for me to decide, but I know we’ll put up a hell of a fight one way or another.”
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: Brock Wright helps Lions set tight end TD record

DETROIT -- The Lions got better in the long run by trading T.J. Hockenson for draft picks at the deadline. In the short term, they continue to look just fine without him too. Brock Wright caught two more touchdown passes on Sunday to help Detroit build a 24-7 halftime lead in a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. Tight ends have now accounted for 12 touchdown catches this season, breaking a franchise record that had stood since 2011.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

The Detroit Lions are still alive, with a future that looks brighter than ever

DETROIT -- James Houston became the first player ever with eight sacks in his first six NFL games, and now leads all rookies for the season even though he just made his professional debut about 5 minutes ago. Aidan Hutchinson added another half-sack too, and now has more interceptions than Sauce Gardner. Josh Paschal chipped in two sacks, becoming the third Lions rookie with a multi-sack game this season. The number of times all other NFL teams have combined to accomplish that feat since sacks became a statistic in 1982: Zero.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star nearing rookie milestone with Seahawks

With one game left in the regular season, Kenneth Walker III is closing in on a milestone. The former Michigan State All-American and rookie running back for the Seattle Seahawks is 64 rushing yards shy of 1,000. The only player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards as a rookie is Curt Warner in 1983.
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Filip Zadina approaching return as a new season

DETROIT – Don’t call it a comeback. Think of it as a start to the season. That is the approach Filip Zadina is taking when he returns to the Detroit Red Wings lineup, likely within a couple of weeks. Zadina wants to forget about how his season was...
DETROIT, MI

