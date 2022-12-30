Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers
DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week
The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
MLive.com
Alec Burks should start and other Pistons takeaways from loss to Blazers
Early on, it appeared the Detroit Pistons might start 2023 on a high note after ending 2022 on one. But instead a second straight win, the Portland Trail Blazers took full advantage of a discombobulated Pistons unit and cruised to a 135-106 blowout victory, in a game where five-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard was an afterthought.
MLive.com
Report: Pistons’ Marvin Bagley to miss ‘extended time’ with hand injury
Marvin Bagley III returned to the Detroit Pistons lineup last Friday after missing the previous two games with a non-COVID related illness. Three games later, he’s out of the lineup once again with no timetable on his return. ESPN reports that the Pistons forward is expected to miss “extended...
MLive.com
Lions-Packers showdown flexed to Sunday Night Football
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell thought Detroit’s playoff-like clash with the Green Bay Packers deserved to be in prime time. “I do,” he said. “That’s not up for me to decide, but I know we’ll put up a hell of a fight one way or another.”
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde: Roster decision looms, but young forwards will stay for now
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hopeful Robby Fabbri will be cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. Before that happens, they need to clear a roster spot and then take a forward out of the lineup. Coach Derek Lalonde said the young forwards who’ve played well, especially of late, need not worry.
MLive.com
Bagley’s aggressiveness and other takeaways from Pistons’ win over Timberwolves
Throughout this season, Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has stressed one thing consistently: his team – the 8th youngest in the NBA – must learn how to close out games. On Saturday night, the Pistons did that and more, erasing an 18-point deficit to pick up a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
MLive.com
After Lions trash field in Carolina, NFLPA files grievance against NFL, Panthers
DETROIT -- The field in Carolina was frozen so hard that it was like playing on concrete. Didn’t take long for Aidan Hutchinson to figure that out the hard way. Matter of fact, it didn’t even take until kickoff. “Literally in warmups, I fell in my first one-on-one...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Brock Wright helps Lions set tight end TD record
DETROIT -- The Lions got better in the long run by trading T.J. Hockenson for draft picks at the deadline. In the short term, they continue to look just fine without him too. Brock Wright caught two more touchdown passes on Sunday to help Detroit build a 24-7 halftime lead in a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. Tight ends have now accounted for 12 touchdown catches this season, breaking a franchise record that had stood since 2011.
MLive.com
Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston set all kinds of pass-rushing records for Lions
DETROIT -- The Lions are centering their rebuild on trench warfare. They’re already there on the offensive side with thoroughbreds like Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker and Jonah Jackson. Lately, the defensive side has shown glimmers too. Then when both units were shoved around on the frozen turf...
MLive.com
The Detroit Lions are still alive, with a future that looks brighter than ever
DETROIT -- James Houston became the first player ever with eight sacks in his first six NFL games, and now leads all rookies for the season even though he just made his professional debut about 5 minutes ago. Aidan Hutchinson added another half-sack too, and now has more interceptions than Sauce Gardner. Josh Paschal chipped in two sacks, becoming the third Lions rookie with a multi-sack game this season. The number of times all other NFL teams have combined to accomplish that feat since sacks became a statistic in 1982: Zero.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State star nearing rookie milestone with Seahawks
With one game left in the regular season, Kenneth Walker III is closing in on a milestone. The former Michigan State All-American and rookie running back for the Seattle Seahawks is 64 rushing yards shy of 1,000. The only player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards as a rookie is Curt Warner in 1983.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina approaching return as a new season
DETROIT – Don’t call it a comeback. Think of it as a start to the season. That is the approach Filip Zadina is taking when he returns to the Detroit Red Wings lineup, likely within a couple of weeks. Zadina wants to forget about how his season was...
