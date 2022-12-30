Entry level workers in Central New York are about to see a bump in their pay after the final stage of New York’s tiered minimum wage increase program took effect with the new year. But labor experts say the $14.20 per hour still falls short of providing enough to help make ends meet. Associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University Gretchen Purser says more needs to change for Central New Yorkers to enjoy the benefits of the increase.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO