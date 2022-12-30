Read full article on original website
Related
waer.org
New York Gov. Hochul’s swearing in a milestone in fight for gender equality
Kathy Hochul's swearing-in as New York's first female elected governor Sunday is being hailed as "a long time coming." Governor Kathy Hochul took the oath of office on Sunday, becoming New York’s first elected female governor. Rensselaer County historian Kathryn Sheehan sees the Democrat’s achievement as a culmination of...
waer.org
2023 legislative session to begin Wednesday, amid some controversies
The New York State legislative session begins Wednesday amid controversy over Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice for New York’s next chief judge and a dispute on whether a newly elected Republican Assembly member will be allowed to be seated. The session opens three days after Hochul gave her inaugural...
waer.org
SU expert says New York's recent minimum wage increase still falls short
Entry level workers in Central New York are about to see a bump in their pay after the final stage of New York’s tiered minimum wage increase program took effect with the new year. But labor experts say the $14.20 per hour still falls short of providing enough to help make ends meet. Associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University Gretchen Purser says more needs to change for Central New Yorkers to enjoy the benefits of the increase.
waer.org
Rolison trading Poughkeepsie corner office for New York state Senate
Longtime Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison is wrapping up his tenure in that role, but he's staying in public office in the new year. After two terms as mayor, the Republican won November's election to represent the new 39th district in the New York State Senate. Public Safety was a key campaign issue for the veteran of the Poughkeepsie police. He spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
waer.org
How the state's minimum wage bump to $14.20 is hitting businesses
Entry-level workers will now be guaranteed $14.20 per hour, as the final stage of New York's tiered minimum wage increase plan takes effect Sunday. Meanwhile, tipped workers in Central New York will earn around $9 per hour. But Daniel Burchill, the general manager of B'Ville Diner in Baldwinsville, said paying...
waer.org
New state law clarifies rules around NIL deals for student-athletes
A new state law helps Division I colleges like Syracuse University better understand rules around the financial deals that student-athletes can now make. College athletes have been able to earn money off their name, image, and likeness — or NIL — since July 2021, but many details were never clarified. Now, new legislation that went into effect Sunday is eliminating the confusion around the responsibilities of universities.
Comments / 0