Start 2023 By Listening to a Black Hole
NASA has released a sonification that converts the chaotic environment surrounding a gargantuan black hole into sound. The black hole — which has a mass of up to 10 Suns — orbits 7,800 light-years from Earth, and has been spotted tearing chunks off a companion star. For thousands...
Getting Ready: The best gift of 2022 in terms of climate impact
It’s 2023, and I’m almostready to look forward; but first, I wanted to do a quick review. Of all the gifts we found to share with family and friends this holiday season, I wondered: Which was the best gift given in terms of climate impact?. We try to...
