tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things to Watch
To say that the ACC is off to a rough start for the Tar Heels is an understatement. Carolina actually has a better record in the Big 10 (2-1) than they do in their home conference (1-2), but the good news is that there are 17 games left in the conference. After a scattershot schedule to start the season that saw them go from playing five games in eleven days to going a week and a half between games, the Tar Heels finally will start to get into a regular rhythm of playing.
Kevin Keatts on facing Duke: 'It's a whole new opportunity'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Coming off a tough loss to Clemson on the road, NC State returns home on Wednesday night against in-state rival Duke at PNC Arena. It's an opportunity to not only bounce back at home, but also get a much-needed win on the resume for the Wolfpack in early January in ACC play.
Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
Duke basketball: High-flying recruit talks 'dream school'
On Jan. 11, Combine Academy (N.C.) junior Rakease Passmore will be in Durham for an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program when the Blue Devils host Pitt in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star has not reported an offer from head coach Jon Scheyer, there seems no doubt he'd like one.
Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history
Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
WVU linebacker enters the transfer portal
West Virginia edge rusher Lanell Carr intends to transfer, according to 247Sports' Carl Reed. Per EerSports' sources, Carr is not officially in the portal as of this story going live, but Reed once coached high school ball in St. Louis and his tweet about Carr transferring was subsequently retweeted by Carr himself.
NC A&T freshman Duncan Powell named CAA Rookie of the Week
Powell, one of the highest-ranked recruits coming out of high school in program history, showed why last week. The post NC A&T freshman Duncan Powell named CAA Rookie of the Week appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
Setting the record straight on The Three Blind Mice
Setting the record straight on the Three Blind Mice and WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger reffing their games.
WBTV
NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
'We have to stop this': Immigrant activist speaks out about NC State broadcasters controversial comments
Friday, longtime Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely after making a comment about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during the radio broadcast of the Duke's Mayo Bowl. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA," said Hahn while giving the score update...
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
Old Greensboro grocery store will turn into indoor go-karting and mini-golf establishment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This might be a reach for those new to the Triad. However, those who've been in the Piedmont for some time might remember the old Winn-Dixie on Holden Road in Greensboro. It's obviously not a grocery store anymore. A UNC Greensboro graduate and his business partner...
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
