4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
33 trivia events to try in the Madison area
Finding things to keep busy during the winter season can be challenging. Enter trivia — a social and competitive activity you can participate in by yourself or in groups. In celebration of National Trivia Day on Jan. 4, we’ve rounded up 33 trivia events to try in the Madison area.
Carlton “Sam” Severson
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — Carlton “Sam” Severson, age 89, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on February 9, 1933, on the farm in the Town of Perry, Dane County, WI the son of Casper and Tena (Evenstad) Severson. Carlton graduated from New Glarus High School in 1951. He would also serve his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan. On January 31, 1965, he was united in marriage to Nancy Graham at the Fennimore Methodist Church. Sam continued education at Southwest Tech in Production Agriculture. He was a lifelong farmer and he had also worked at Felly’s Flowers, Plantscapes, and Copp’s Bakery. He was a member of the York Memorial Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway Vennelag #5-513 in Mount Horeb, and the Sugar River Euchre League.
Pet-entially Yours: Molly Tina Turner
MADISON, Wis. — Five-year-old basset hound/Labrador retriever Molly Tina Turner is looking for her fur-ever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Loretta A Tucker
Loretta A Tucker, age 83 of Waunakee, passed away peacefully on 12/21/22. Loretta was born in Plymouth, WI on July 18, 1939 to Dorothy (Templin) & Thomas Cudworth. She grew up on a farm just outside of Greenbush, WI and excelled in school. After graduating high school, she attended Lakeland College and was ready to pursue her career in a larger venue.
Audrey Mae Kammer
Audrey Mae Kammer, 68, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born in 1954 to Clifford and Virginia (Kraus) Kutz in Fort Atkinson. She married James Alan Kammer on January 28, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Audrey graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1972 and worked at Highsmith, Inc., Fort Dental Care, and Beauty and the Bean.
Leo Andrew McGinley, III
Dodgeville – Leo Andrew McGinley, III, age 58, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 10, 1964 in Moorhead, Minnesota, son of Leo and Judy (Kramer) McGinley, Jr. He graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1983. In 1987, he married Lynn Rabuck and together they had three children; Leo, Kelsie and Brandon.
Janice D. (Spani) Meudt
Ridgeway- Janice D. (Spani) Meudt, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Janice was born on February 18, 1944, in Monroe, Wisconsin, to Joseph Spani and Dorothy (Cutler) Spani. Janice graduated from Blanchardville in 1962. Later that year she married Larry Meudt and they had two daughters.
John Elmore Godfrey
Dodgeville – John Elmore Godfrey, age 72, of Dodgeville, passed away on Friday, December 30, 3022. He was born in Dodgeville, WI, on November 27, 1950 to John W. and AnnaMae (Culter) Godfrey. He graduated from Dodgeville High School, graduating in 1969. He served with the U.S. Army from 1971-1975, Active Duty, Active Reserves and reached the Rank of Specialist 5. After returning home he married Helen Ann Reeson on March 10, 1973, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Ridgeway, WI.
Vicki L. Worachek
Vicki L. Worachek, 70, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, Wisconsin. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Private family burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of the service. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Charles Eugene Craig
PRAIRIE DU SAC/LODI-Charles E. Craig, age 76, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family. Born on March 23, 1946, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Gladys (Nichols) and Robert Craig, Chuck was the fifth of eight children: three boys and five girls. In 1954,...
Denny Champnoise
Dennis Lee Champnoise, Sr., 70, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, formerly of Land O’Lakes, Conover, Eagle River area, passed away on December 23, 2022, at home in the arms of his wife, Peggy, with his protector, Gunner, his lab, by his side. Denny was preceded in death by his father,...
Barry Edward Hayes
FITCHBURG – Barry E. Hayes, age 77, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1945, in Madison, the son of Howard and Ruth (Vance) Hayes. Barry graduated from Madison West High School in 1963 and attained his Ph.D. in physiology from UW-Madison. He had various jobs throughout his life including working in research for the UW-Madison Veterinary Hospital, working at the veterinary clinic on Wingra and later worked in retail at Woodman’s.
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Sheriff
COLUMBUS – Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Sheriff, age 61, of Columbus, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 7, 1961, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Richard and Shirley (Deckard) McCulloch. Liz graduated from Portage (Indiana) High School in 1979. She went on to receive an associate degree in surgical technologies. Recently, Liz worked as an engraver.
Jan Athanas
Jan Athanas, 61, of Richland Center died Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born on April 6, 1961, the daughter of Peter and Arlene (Banker) Athanas. Jan is survived by her brothers: David (Andrea) Athanas of Fitchburg, Michael (Patti) Athanas of Appleton, Thomas (Jenny) Athanas of Brooklyn; many other relatives and friends.
Barbara Ann Springer
Linden – Barbara Ann Springer, age 72, of Linden, WI, passed away peacefully at her home on January 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was born on February 27, 1950, to Paul and Evelyn Mozoski in Mt. Clemens, MI. She was the second oldest of 7 children. She...
Thomas Joseph Wardell
MADISON – Thomas Joseph Wardell, age 60, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. He was born on Oct. 26, 1962, the son of Jack and Mary (Ganshert) Wardell. Thomas is survived by his parents; brother, Mike Wardell; and sisters, Shaun and Angela Wardell. A full obituary...
David B. Stickels
MADISON – David B. Stickels, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, due to complications from dementia and diabetes. David loved going to Sturgis for 30 years with his buddies. He enjoyed jet skiing on the Wisconsin River, walking his “forever dog,” Taffy, and escaping to Florida during the winter. His mischievous leprechaun spirit will be missed.
Russell Jay Thompson
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Russell Jay Thompson on December 27, 2022. Born March 8, 1962, to Ervin O and Alma I (Monroe) Thompson. He was surrounded by his loving partner of 36 years, Pamela Strasburg, and loving family. Russell graduated from Fort Atkinson...
Eugene Fitzgerald
Eugene Fitzgerald, age 88, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away peacefully on his birthday, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI, with Father John A. Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 a.m. followed by a procession to the church for Mass. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Gene was born December 28, 1934, in Seven Mile Creek Township, Wisconsin, the son of John and Julia (Fox) Fitzgerald. He married Donna Fae (Beckwith) in 1958. Gene was an equipment operator for more than 30 years for the Milwaukee County Parks System, retiring in 1995. In retirement, he moved back to and cared for the place he treasured most, the homestead where he was born.
Badgers men’s hoops climbs AP poll for fourth straight week, up to No. 14
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers are inching their way closer to the top 10 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin moved up for the fourth week in a row, coming in at No. 14 this week. The Badgers entered the poll at No. 22 on Dec. 12 and have moved up at least one spot every week since.
