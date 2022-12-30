ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Congratulations to These 2 Texarkana Teachers Earning National Board Certification

Congratulations to two Texarkana teachers as they have earned National Board Certification. Both teachers are from the Texarkana Independent School District. From Texas High School it is Science teacher Amy Baker and from Wake Village Elementary it is Instructional Coach, Rachel Sparks. Both women join the elite club of over 130,000 teachers across the United States who are now Board-certified.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?

Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List

Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Baby, It’s Gonna Get Really Cold This Week in Texarkana! Will We See Snow?

Don't panic but it's going to get super cold this week. We are talking crazy, silly, stupid cold. Yes, an Artic Blast of freezing temperatures is heading our way. Right now for Thursday night, the forecast is predicting temperatures anywhere between 9 degrees to 12 degrees. Yikes and we just are not used to temperatures that low in our area. More on that forecast below.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12

The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

10 Texarkana Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Can you believe that Christmas is just days away? If you want to go out for some food on Christmas day here are the 10 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open. Restaurants being open on Christmas are convenient for people who want to avoid the stress of preparing a regular holiday meal. Just load up the family and enjoy some of your favorites without any of the hassles.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

