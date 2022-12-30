Read full article on original website
Texarkana New Year Reminder – Fireworks Are Dangerous And Illegal
It doesn't matter how many times we remind you, some people still seem to forget about the whole "illegal-fireworks-inside-the-city-limits" thing. It's true, and it can cost you money and more. Fireworks are fun, fireworks are loud, and fireworks make you say funny things like Ooooo and Ahhhhh. But fireworks are...
Enjoy Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Kick Off With ‘Stone Soup’ This Saturday
It's 2023 and now it's time to kick off the celebrations throughout the year for Texarkana's Sesquicentennial. The Texarkana Museums System will be hosting the Sesquicentennial Stone Soup this Saturday, January 7. The event will take place from noon until 2 PM at the Museum of Regional History located at...
Congratulations to These 2 Texarkana Teachers Earning National Board Certification
Congratulations to two Texarkana teachers as they have earned National Board Certification. Both teachers are from the Texarkana Independent School District. From Texas High School it is Science teacher Amy Baker and from Wake Village Elementary it is Instructional Coach, Rachel Sparks. Both women join the elite club of over 130,000 teachers across the United States who are now Board-certified.
Governor Abbott Announces Tech Education Grants Include Texarkana College
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state, and technical colleges across the state, including our own Texarkana College. These grants will be used to purchase the necessary...
Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?
Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
Texarkana Police Arrest 5 in Theft From Local Store After High Speed Chase
Texarkana, Arkansas police were busy last Wednesday evening, December 14, around 7:41 pm, they received a call about a theft at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. The police were given information about items that were stolen. Shortly afterward according to a TAPD press release;. Officer Marcos Luna encountered...
Popular Texarkana Restaurant Closes Doors to Open New Location Soon
If you thought something looked a little amiss at The Pavilion Shopping Center on Saint Michael Drive in Texarkana over the weekend, then you would be correct. What Restaurant in Texarkana is Closing its Doors?. Reggie's Burgers, Dogs and Fries location at The Pavilion has closed after 10 years. They...
‘Cookies With Santa’ Saturday In Texarkana
Bring the kids to have cookies with Santa on Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm in Texarkana. Your kids can have cookies with Santa on Saturday at Dot's Ace Hardware in Texarkana. This is what Dot's Ace Hardware had to say about this upcoming event for the kids:. The.
Our ‘Salute to Service’ Features Two Of The Best From The Ark-La-Tex
Townsquare Media - Texarkana is proud to feature two of our Nation's finest, in service to their country and fellow man, one from Magnolia, Arkansas, and the other from right here in Texarkana, Texas. Army Sgt. Jane Waller - Magnolia, Arkansas. Our first salute goes out to U.S. Army Sgt....
Baby, It’s Gonna Get Really Cold This Week in Texarkana! Will We See Snow?
Don't panic but it's going to get super cold this week. We are talking crazy, silly, stupid cold. Yes, an Artic Blast of freezing temperatures is heading our way. Right now for Thursday night, the forecast is predicting temperatures anywhere between 9 degrees to 12 degrees. Yikes and we just are not used to temperatures that low in our area. More on that forecast below.
Texarkana Ar Police Arrest Suspect in December 4 Shooting Death
18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas is now in police custody after turning himself in on Tuesday afternoon December 13 at approximately 3 PM. He was wanted for an active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on their Facebook page, the...
Washington Gains Overwhelming Support To Lead Texarkana Chamber
The board of directors for the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled November board meeting, to name Denis Washington to the position of president and CEO of the Chamber. Mr. Washington has been serving as interim president and CEO since May of this year.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Stay Up to Date With Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Long Celebration
Get ready Texarkana to celebrate our town's Sesquicentennial next year. The Sesquicentennial Committee, also known as TXK150, is in the process of making a calendar and website that will keep everyone informed of the TXK150 events that are being planned throughout the year. The TXK150 website will partner up with...
Ice Skating, Movies & More This Saturday at Christmas on Main
If you've been having a tough time getting into the Christmas spirit then get ready because that will all change this Saturday. It's Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana this Saturday, December 17. There will be an Ice Skating Rink Next to the Perot Theatre. When was the last time...
Have Breakfast With Santa And Help A Great Texarkana Organization
Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness will have "Breakfast with Santa" on Saturday, December 17 from 8 am until 10 am at Longhorn Steakhouse in Texarkana. This is what the Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness group had t say about this Saturday's event:. Pancake breakfast with breakfast meat and juice. Santa will be...
Atlanta Moves Hometown Christmas Fiesta Event To Sunday
Ho Ho Hold on another minute, you mean to tell me that Atlanta, Texas is moving the Hometown Christmas Fiesta event to Sunday instead of holding it Saturday as they originally planned? Yes, I believe that's what they're saying. Will there still be Christmas Fiesta Tacos? We hope so, but...
10 Texarkana Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Can you believe that Christmas is just days away? If you want to go out for some food on Christmas day here are the 10 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open. Restaurants being open on Christmas are convenient for people who want to avoid the stress of preparing a regular holiday meal. Just load up the family and enjoy some of your favorites without any of the hassles.
