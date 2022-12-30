"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," Multnomah County District Attorney said of the incident in a press release A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney. In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO