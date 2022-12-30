ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Laws Will Go into Effect in Oregon on Jan. 1, 2023?

(TNS) — Oregon lawmakers passed nearly 120 bills during the short legislative session this year. Some of the highest-profile laws have already taken effect, including a contentious bill that grants overtime pay to farmworkers and a $200 million workforce plan aimed at addressing the state’s labor shortage. But...
Woman Accused of Pushing a Child onto Train Tracks in Oregon Arraigned on Assault Charges

"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," Multnomah County District Attorney said of the incident in a press release A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.  In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to...
