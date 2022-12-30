Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Changes Return Date for Students from Christmas Break
Officials with the Obion County School System have made a change in the return to classes for students following Christmas break. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said out of an abundance of caution, the school system will now be performing air quality testing, as a result of the water damage that occurred from frozen, busted pipes in December.
thunderboltradio.com
Dyer County School officials paid “questionable” bonuses with federal grant money
An audit by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says Dyer County Schools administrative staff, including Director of Schools Cheryl Mathis, were paid over $63,500 in questionable bonus payments from a federal grant intended to help the school system respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing comprehensive screening testing. The audit...
wpsdlocal6.com
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Ruined ceilings, walls and floors — the winter storm that recently made its way through the Local 6 area caused a big mess at school districts in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee when frozen sprinkler system pipes burst. It's a problem that affected schools...
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County latest to report water-damaged schools following winter storm
HORNBEAK, TN — Obion County is the latest district to report damage to some of their school buildings following a winter storm that brought sub-zero wind chills to the region. Obion County Board of Education Director of Schools Tim Watkins says all buildings in their district had some leaks...
localmemphis.com
Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
thunderboltradio.com
No accidents, DUIs in Martin, Safety Bus had 100 riders
The Martin Police Department is reporting no accidents in the City of Martin on New Year’s Eve. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says there were also no DUI citations or arrests that night and the department’s Safety Bus had 100 riders on New Year’s Eve. The bus...
WBBJ
First twins of 2023 born at Jackson general
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special delivery to rang in 2023 at a local hospital. The first twins of the new year at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were born on Sunday. The twins names are Emree Kate, born at 9:45 a.m., and Oaklee Mae, born at 9:54 a.m. Both parents...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/30/22 – 1/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 1/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Henry County’s New Year 2023 Baby Makes His Debut
PARIS, TN – Franklin Matthew made his debut at HCMC on January 1, 2023, becoming this year’s New Year Baby. He was born in the Women’s Center of Henry County Medical Center at 6:53 a.m. to proud parents Ashley Orr and Justin Blankenship of Paris, TN. Matthew...
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
radionwtn.com
UC Police Seek Attempted Murder Suspect
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. James Crittendon is wanted on the charge of attempted murder for an incident that occurred January 2, 2023 in Union City. If you have knowledge of where Crittendon is located, please contact the Union City Police Department 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers 731-885-8477.
WBBJ
West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
KFVS12
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
The new Missouri attorney general will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 3. A 2 year old Portageville girl is still on her journey for a multi-organ transplant only done at a few hospitals around the country. Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous. Updated: 13...
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
thunderboltradio.com
Carol Choate – 73 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Carol Choate, age 73, of Union City. Services will take place at 1:00 on Saturday, December 31st of 2022, at Obion County Memorial Gardens. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting of 19-year-old
JACKSON, Tenn. — The shooting of a 19-year-old in northeast Jackson is under investigation. The department says around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Shmyia Lashea Manley died from a shooting in the north end of Fair Acres Cove. Jackson police say they are seeking witnesses and information regarding the shooting,...
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris New Year’s Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd and will reopen at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 3rd. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd. Monday Sanitation routes will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Landfill will be CLOSED Monday,...
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
Comments / 0