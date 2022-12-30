Read full article on original website
Related
lcnme.com
Flurries and Rain Don’t Delay Helping for a Neighbor
The Community Housing Improvement Project connects people in the local community who cannot afford a delivery of firewood with a robust group of local volunteers who cut, split, and deliver dry wood. CHIP volunteers have already delivered wood to 11 different households this season. “Volunteers bring passion, dedication, a love...
Mainers hit the trails to celebrate First Day Hikes on New Year's Day
BROOKSVILLE, Maine — Every year on New Year's Day, people across the country participate on First Day Hikes, a nationwide initiative to encourage others to get outdoors to ring in the new year. At Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park, about a few dozen people gathered to hike the mile...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
penbaypilot.com
Rockport New Year’s Eve fireworks captivate, delight large crowd
ROCKPORT — The mix of celebratory fireworks over Rockport Harbor Dec. 31, just as the clock struck 6 p.m., was creative and imaginative, drawing laughter and roars of approval from a large crowd that had assembled in spots alll over Rockport Village to watch. The event was Holiday on...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Jean Conte Looks Back on 60 Years of Training Dogs
Reflecting on her nearly 60 years of training, raising, and showing dogs, Boothbay resident Jean Conte said she wouldn’t even think about putting a number on the amount of dogs she has trained throughout her career. “Oh way more than that,” Conte said when asked if she taught at...
wabi.tv
Fairfield Antiques Mall holds 11th annual “Hangover Sale” to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Fairfield Antiques Mall held its 11th annual hangover sale on Sunday... The event, which is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Maine, drew treasure-hunters of all ages and interests. It was easy to get lost in the five floors of merchandise, but hard to not find something you like-- especially at 20-50% off!
boothbayregister.com
A Christmas angel
After surviving the Friday, Dec. 23 storm in an area along the river in East Boothbay, no power cuts. No trees down. All goes quiet by midnight. Then at 1 a.m. there is a power cut that seems to affect 55% of Lincoln County until 8:30 a.m. What was that. Haven't seen an explanation. But still was happy power was restored in time for Xmas.
boothbayregister.com
LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple
LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022
“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
WMTW
Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine
POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
nbcboston.com
Maine Man Dead After ATV Breaks Through Ice on Smithfield Pond
A man is dead after the ATV he was driving out on a pond in Smithfield, Maine, with his wife and two others crashed through the ice shortly after the clock struck midnight. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice as the group of four was returning home after leaving a friend's house, NBC affiliate News Center Maine reported.
wabi.tv
Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
Comments / 0