foxbaltimore.com
Prominent South Carolina lawyer David Aylor found dead in home, authorities say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to WCIV. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his South Carolina home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
live5news.com
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
wach.com
SC family welcomes new baby 11 minutes after the New Year at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry family started their 2023 year off in the best way - with the birth of a little girl. Ava Grace Mainor was born at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Makayla and Antwan. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and measured...
abcnews4.com
GoFundMe created for Ladson mother who lost home to fire on Christmas Eve
"On Christmas Eve, our niece and her two children lost everything in a house fire, including their beloved dog Khoda," the GoFundMe statement read. Kayla Ulrey's family has created a GoFundMe to assist Ulrey in finding a home for herself and her two children. If you would like to donate...
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
wpde.com
Funeral service set for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Orangeburg mother who's death launched a weeks-long search for her missing 5-year-old and the father. The funeral for 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 7, 2023...
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
counton2.com
Man airlifted after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) responded Wednesday evening to a rollover wreck with entrapment on Cottageville Highway. According to CCFR, the driver on a Honda Accord was traveling southbound near Phillips Road when he veered off the road into a ditch, struck a driveway culvert, and flipped the vehicle four times.
Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day. According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m. The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree. CFP […]
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit on James Island Saturday afternoon led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive around 1 p.m. The vehicle fled, leading deputies on […]
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves man wounded, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at a James Island bar. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a victim bleeding from the neck. The man was taken to the Medical […]
abcnews4.com
New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash […]
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
11 dogs abandoned outside South Carolina animal sanctuary
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County authorities are searching for whoever abandoned 11 mixed-breed dogs near an animal sanctuary just days before the Christmas holiday. Two crates with 11 pets were found on Dec. 22 near the gate to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Ravenel, the sheriff’s office said. The facility’s director alerted deputies, […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston
Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies N. Charleston shooting victim
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead at a North Charleston motel Wednesday morning. Quantez Jackson, 32, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Police responded to the Stayover...
