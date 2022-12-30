ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
RAVENEL, SC
WJBF

1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wpde.com

Funeral service set for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Orangeburg mother who's death launched a weeks-long search for her missing 5-year-old and the father. The funeral for 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 7, 2023...
ORANGEBURG, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Man airlifted after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) responded Wednesday evening to a rollover wreck with entrapment on Cottageville Highway. According to CCFR, the driver on a Honda Accord was traveling southbound near Phillips Road when he veered off the road into a ditch, struck a driveway culvert, and flipped the vehicle four times.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day.  According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m.  The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree.   CFP […]
HUGER, SC
abcnews4.com

New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek.  According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.   The crash […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

11 dogs abandoned outside South Carolina animal sanctuary

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County authorities are searching for whoever abandoned 11 mixed-breed dogs near an animal sanctuary just days before the Christmas holiday. Two crates with 11 pets were found on Dec. 22 near the gate to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Ravenel, the sheriff’s office said. The facility’s director alerted deputies, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies N. Charleston shooting victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead at a North Charleston motel Wednesday morning. Quantez Jackson, 32, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Police responded to the Stayover...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy