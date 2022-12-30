Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Prominent South Carolina lawyer David Aylor found dead in home, authorities say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to WCIV. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his South Carolina home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
WIS-TV
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
Joyner announces return to Gamecocks
Fort Dorchester alum Dakereon Joyner says he’s coming back to Columbia for his final year of eligibility. He told News 2 Sports the impending birth of his daughter was the deciding factor.
Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit in South Carolina
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon on James Island led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations at about 1 p.m. near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive. The vehicle fled, leading […]
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
live5news.com
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
live5news.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Mountaineer Circle, approximately five miles south of Elloree, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Police looking to identify man who used stolen credit cards at various businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man who they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the stolen card was used at various businesses in North Charleston, Hanahan, and in the City of Charleston. Details about the crime were not immediately provided. […]
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves man wounded, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at a James Island bar. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a victim bleeding from the neck. The man was taken to the Medical […]
abcnews4.com
Driver killed after striking tree on New Year's Day in Berkeley County: SCHP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a driver is dead after a crash on Myers Road Sunday. The crash occurred around noon on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. A 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling on Myers Road- about two miles south of Goose Creek-...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston
Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.
live5news.com
East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
South Carolina man dies after getting trapped under excavator
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Colleton County man died on Tuesday after getting trapped under a mini-excavator he was operating. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the man became pinned under the excavator after being thrown from the seat when it overturned. The man’s wife found him at about 5:20 p.m. Emergency crews arrived […]
11 dogs abandoned outside South Carolina animal sanctuary
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County authorities are searching for whoever abandoned 11 mixed-breed dogs near an animal sanctuary just days before the Christmas holiday. Two crates with 11 pets were found on Dec. 22 near the gate to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Ravenel, the sheriff’s office said. The facility’s director alerted deputies, […]
live5news.com
Police find missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Two people shot at Ridgeland club early New Year's Day
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Two people are recovering after being shot at a Jasper County club on New Year's Day. The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at Club Pluto on South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, once on scene, officers learned...
live5news.com
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business. A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.
