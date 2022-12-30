ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

WIS-TV

Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
RAVENEL, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Mountaineer Circle, approximately five miles south of Elloree, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man dies after getting trapped under excavator

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Colleton County man died on Tuesday after getting trapped under a mini-excavator he was operating. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the man became pinned under the excavator after being thrown from the seat when it overturned. The man’s wife found him at about 5:20 p.m. Emergency crews arrived […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

11 dogs abandoned outside South Carolina animal sanctuary

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County authorities are searching for whoever abandoned 11 mixed-breed dogs near an animal sanctuary just days before the Christmas holiday. Two crates with 11 pets were found on Dec. 22 near the gate to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Ravenel, the sheriff’s office said. The facility’s director alerted deputies, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police find missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business. A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.
CHARLESTON, SC

