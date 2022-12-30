Read full article on original website
‘White Lotus’ Star Sells Los Angeles Home for Nearly $7.7 Million
After just 16 months in residence, actor Alexandra Daddario and her film-producer husband, Andrew Form, have sold their Los Angeles home for $7.675 million—more than their asking price. “The White Lotus” star, 36, and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014) producer, 53, listed the 4,910-square-foot home—located in the swank...
More California Than Hudson River—a Glass Mansion Asking $45 Million Heads to Auction
A masterpiece of modernist architecture that appears to be floating over New York’s Hudson River in the Catskill Mountains, will be auctioned in a no-reserve online sale this month. The Dutchess County property, which is listed for $45 million and named Ledgerock, will be sold by Concierge Sotheby’s Auctions,...
Manhattan Luxury Housing Ends Year on an Average Note
Manhattan luxury real estate capped a bumpy year on an average note, with 13 contracts signed on homes asking $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, according to a roundup of deals from Olshan Realty on Monday. That’s one fewer than the 10-year average for the last week...
Attention Collectors! This Artsy $6.5 Million Westchester Compound Comes With a 70-Piece Sculpture Park
For art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin, their Westchester compound is a bit like living in a museum. Now, the couple’s prized piece of real estate is up for grabs and surprise, there’s no shortage of space to showcase your artworks. The Mallin’s longtime residence spans 14 bucolic acres in New York’s exclusive Pound Ridge enclave. Known as Buckthorn, it comprises a whopping eight total structures. There’s everything from a circa 1930s estate to a secondary lake house, not to mention two charming guest cottages, a caretaker’s home and two garages. Also on-site are an in-ground pool, a 9,200-square-foot art barn, along with the property’s artsy...
A London House Primed for Party Throwers Boasts a Walled Patio and Roof Terrace
Price: £1.685 million (US$2.04 million) This four-bedroom house in London’s Brook Green neighborhood benefits from abundant natural light and provides excellent living and entertainment space across three floors. It also adjoins the popular gastro pub Havelock Tavern. “The property dates back to the 1880s and though it has...
Palm Beach Mansion—Nearly 100 Years Old and Asking $49 Million—Finds a Buyer
After a little more than a month on the market, a $48.85 million oceanfront mansion in Florida’s upscale enclave Palm Beach has found a buyer. The nearly 100-year-old five-bedroom home, which occupies a corner lot opposite the Atlantic Ocean, hit the market on Nov. 21 and was in contract as of Dec. 29, listing records show.
A Bird’s Eye View From a Storied Art Deco Tower in Lower Manhattan
This newly remodeled three-bedroom apartment is in the northwest corner of the 25th floor of One Wall Street, the former office tower that has been completely reimagined as luxury condos. “It has a gorgeous wrapped terrace with a big square living room/dining room and eat-in kitchen,” said listing agent Kirk...
Ski You Later Aspen! Five Great Alternatives
Think of skiing in the U.S. and one of the first places that will likely spring to mind is Aspen, Colorado. The playground of celebrities and the rich for decades, the mountain town is as synonymous with snow as it is with wealth. But if you’re looking for a lower-key...
Your Guide to Everything Real Estate in 2023
Mansion Global’s outlook for the year, from amenities, developments, what’s in store for top markets and more. The sudden downturn housing markets took after two years of heady, frenzied activity is expected to define much of 2023, as well. Despite subdued dealmaking worldwide, a number of trends will...
