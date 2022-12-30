Panthers pick the college football playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This week the Panthers signed cornerback Josh Norman after Jaycee Horn broke his wrist against the Lions and had to undergo surgery. As Norman tells us, and following a brief stint as a barista, it’s good to be back.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – From the veteran whose business feeds his passion to the man whose near-death experience has him working to save lives every day, here’s the best of the best of 2022.
His tenure with Alleghany High School was short.
He missed coaching.
Now, Bryan Stinespring is back on the sidelines once again as he brings his 30 years of coaching experience to VMI.
New VMI head football coach, Danny Rocco made new changes to his staff and one of those new additions was the former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator in Stinespring.
At VMI, Stinespring will be the associate head coach and an offensive assistant.
The native of Clifton Forge was set to be a part of the new Alleghany school system this Fall.
This will not be his first go-around in Lexington. Stinespring was an assistant coach at Lexington High School and also attended games at VMI growing up.
Unfortunately for the Alleghany school system, they now are in search of a new Athletic Director, which will be their ninth (including interim A.D.’s) since the 2014-15 school year.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were tragically killed and two others were transported to an area hospital following a scaffolding collapse at a Dilworth construction site Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed. The accident occurred near 700 East Morehead St. in Dilworth where Medic said three victims were pronounced dead. Medic said two […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The second Charlotte homicide on New Year’s Day is being investigated, this one in west Charlotte near a Hilton Hotel, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at some point before 4 p.m. near 3500 W. Tyvola Road in west Charlotte. No information was given […]
The swearing-in of new House members on the opening day of the 118th Congress was delayed as the fight for who will serve as Speaker drags on. “Still not sworn in because the Republicans are having a hard time picking their leader,” Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) tweeted after it became apparent that Rep. Kevin McCarthy […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) (KLFY) — Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, community activists and other local leaders are addressing a video circulating on social media showing water being tossed on a homeless person outside a Louisiana convenience store. The incident occurred, the morning after Christmas, outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster […]
