ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Panthers pick the college football playoffs

By Mike Lacett
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUXo2_0jyxLkg200

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — We check in with the Panthers to see who they’ve got in the college football playoffs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Stinespring joins VMI football staff; AHS searches for new Athletic Director

His tenure with Alleghany High School was short. He missed coaching. Now, Bryan Stinespring is back on the sidelines once again as he brings his 30 years of coaching experience to VMI. New VMI head football coach, Danny Rocco made new changes to his staff and one of those new additions was the former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator in Stinespring. At VMI, Stinespring will be the associate head coach and an offensive assistant. The native of Clifton Forge was set to be a part of the new Alleghany school system this Fall. This will not be his first go-around in Lexington. Stinespring was an assistant coach at Lexington High School and also attended games at VMI growing up. Unfortunately for the Alleghany school system, they now are in search of a new Athletic Director, which will be their ninth (including interim A.D.’s) since the 2014-15 school year. The post Stinespring joins VMI football staff; AHS searches for new Athletic Director appeared first on The Virginian Review.
LEXINGTON, VA
Queen City News

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Queen City News

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit […]
BUFFALO, NY
Queen City News

Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

2nd New Year’s Day homicide being investigated in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The second Charlotte homicide on New Year’s Day is being investigated, this one in west Charlotte near a Hilton Hotel, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at some point before 4 p.m. near 3500 W. Tyvola Road in west Charlotte. No information was given […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Speaker chaos delays swearing-in of new House members

The swearing-in of new House members on the opening day of the 118th Congress was delayed as the fight for who will serve as Speaker drags on. “Still not sworn in because the Republicans are having a hard time picking their leader,” Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) tweeted after it became apparent that Rep. Kevin McCarthy […]
TEXAS STATE
Queen City News

Queen City News

70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy