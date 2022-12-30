India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Scandal-plagued Indian drug manufacturer Marion Biotech has been suspended from the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, also known as the Pharmexcil, the government-associated body that oversees pharmaceutical exports from India.

Marion Biotech was barred from making drugs by the Indian Ministry of Health on Thursday after reports that 18 children in Uzbekistan died after consuming cough syrup manufactured by the company. Photo by Steffen Frank/Pixabay

"The suspension of membership of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd came into effect from December 29. The Pharmexcil has taken the decision after the company failed to reply to the council on a report on Uzbekistan's claim over the deaths of 18 children due to cough syrups of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd," Pharmexcil director general Udaya Bhaskar said , according to the news agency ANI.

At least 18 children died after consuming Doc-1 Max, a cough syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech in India, the health ministry of Uzbekistan said Tuesday. The ministry said the batch of syrup consumed by the children contained ethylene glycol, a toxic substance.

The Indian Health Ministry barred Marion Biotech from producing medication on Thursday, until an investigation into the deaths is complete.

In addition to the deaths in Uzbekistan, 70 children died in Gambia after consuming a different brand of Indian-manufactured cough syrup earlier this year. The cough syrup that was responsible for the deaths in Gambia is suspected to have also contained ethylene glycol.

India is the worlds largest exporter of generic medication by volume.

